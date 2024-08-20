Nigeria: Prof Azinge Emerges Asagba of Asaba

Prof. Epiphany Azinge, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), has emerged as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

He will be coronated in due course.

Other contenders were also in the race, including Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Mr Tony Ogugua Konwea, Prof. Emmanuel Onwuka, and Ogbuechi Chinedu Esealuka.

The Asagba-in-Council announced his selection as the most qualified among the ten contenders in the race.

He hails from Ugbomanta quarters, whose turn is out of the five quarters (ebos) to produce the next Asagba after Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, who had since joined his ancestors.

The Ochendo Ahaba (Regent) Dr Anthony Edozien announced the result of the selection process in line with the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict of 1979, applicable to Delta State, on Sunday afternoon at the former Palace of the Asagba of Asaba at Ezenei quarters, Asaba.

At the time of this report, dance troupes were thrilling people at the residence of the Asagba-designate, Prof Azinge.

Please remember that the leading contestant to the revered Asagba of Asaba throne, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, commenced the process of taking the Obi title (red cap), which is the highest traditional social rank amongst the Ahaba people, Obiship institution.

Azinge is one of the traditional Chiefs in the Asagba's cabinet with the 'Okilolo Ahaba' title.

He commenced the journey on the 5th of August, 2024, and the rigorous process undertaken stage by stage according to the traditions and customs of the people will be concluded by the time he proceeds to the Udo sacred ekpele site secluded traditional ground, where he will ultimately don the Indigenous anklet known as "eli li ukwu."

As custom requires, his spouse, Dr. Valerie Azinge (SAN), would also benefit from the Obiship position as Okpoho Eze.

The journey is ongoing, and by obtaining the Obiship title, he is well-positioned for the battle to determine who becomes the next Asagba of Asaba.