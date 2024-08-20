Nigeria: Judicial Officers' Package - Lawmaker Oke Lauds Tinubu, AGF, Nass

The member representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Busayo Wole Oke, has lauded President Bola Tinubu over the improved welfare package approved for the nation's Judicial Officers.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Oke, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, also praised the National Assembly, the Minister of Justice, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for their support of better welfare for judicial officers.

The immediate past Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Judiciary, who had moved a motion calling for the upward review of welfare packages of judicial officers, noted that President Tinubu's bold action would further boost the nation's democratic rules.

He, however, urged the judicial officers to reciprocate the president's good gesture by being aware of their responsibilities, "bearing in mind that to whom more is given, much more is expected.

"I can begin to see a better Nigeria; we at the parliament are doing our best. We moved it, and the executive seasoned on it, and it was approved, so the ball is now in the count of the judiciary; together, we will get to the promised land of our dream.

"Before now, it was a pathetic story for the judicial officers, who had enormous tasks; the working environments were terrible. With this development, we expect things to change for the better. No doubt, the nation's Judiciary will soon regain its lost glory.

"Both chambers of the 10th National Assembly since inauguration have been working round the clock to see our judicial system get the best to deepen our democracy; the court is the last hope of the common man."