Nigeria: Judicial Officers' Package - Lawmaker Oke Lauds Tinubu, AGF, Nass

19 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen

The member representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Busayo Wole Oke, has lauded President Bola Tinubu over the improved welfare package approved for the nation's Judicial Officers.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Oke, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, also praised the National Assembly, the Minister of Justice, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for their support of better welfare for judicial officers.

The immediate past Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Judiciary, who had moved a motion calling for the upward review of welfare packages of judicial officers, noted that President Tinubu's bold action would further boost the nation's democratic rules.

He, however, urged the judicial officers to reciprocate the president's good gesture by being aware of their responsibilities, "bearing in mind that to whom more is given, much more is expected.

"I can begin to see a better Nigeria; we at the parliament are doing our best. We moved it, and the executive seasoned on it, and it was approved, so the ball is now in the count of the judiciary; together, we will get to the promised land of our dream.

"Before now, it was a pathetic story for the judicial officers, who had enormous tasks; the working environments were terrible. With this development, we expect things to change for the better. No doubt, the nation's Judiciary will soon regain its lost glory.

"Both chambers of the 10th National Assembly since inauguration have been working round the clock to see our judicial system get the best to deepen our democracy; the court is the last hope of the common man."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.