Nigeria: Tinubu Leaves for France Today On 'Work Stay'

19 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu has embarked on a trip to France.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, August 18, 2024 said, said Tinubu will return to the country after a brief stay in France.

Ngelale said Tinubu is leaving Monday, August 19, departing from Abuja, the nation's capital.

"The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France," Ngelale said.

President Tinubu, since coming to power, has been travelling to France for medical checkups.

