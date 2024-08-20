Nigeria: 19 Years After, Omo-Agege Ensures Varsity Begins Operation in Ndokwa

19 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

After 19 years, the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, has become operational in Ndokwa Land of Delta State.

The Organised Ndokwa Effort (ONE), a key association in the quest for the institution, described the federal university as a huge specialised educational investment in Delta State.

It further commended Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and former deputy senate president Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for helping to actualise the establishment and handover of sites for the university.

ONE, a socio-cultural organisation promoting the progress and development of the Ndokwa people, stated this on the coming on board of the university, following receiving original copies of the land documents from the governor on Thursday, August 15. They inspected the sites on Wednesday, August 14.

The organisation, in a media release jointly signed by the chairman Ossai Udom and the coordinator Svt. Rodney Odibe Odili-Ob said Ndokwa land, through the Ndokwa Leaders of Thought (NLT) led by Prof Benedicta Imeagu Chukwumah Ijomah of blessed memory, has been on a quest for a federal university since 2006.

They added that the NLT quest peaked when their audience, with then President Olusegun Obasanjo, failed at the last minute.

The group, however, renewed its quest in 2021 when it invited then Deputy Senate President, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, to Kwale and Okpai.

Omo-Agege, according to the statement, assured the community that he would grant them their request, which he fulfilled in 2023.

"It is worthy of note that four key persons in the failed 2006/07 attempt, namely Comrade Hessignton Okolo Esq, HC (Engr) Toni Ezeukwu, Okei Ossai Udom and Svt. Rodney Odibe Odili- Obi supported by Engr Emmanuel Obolu, Barr. Emmanuel Akpe, Chief Mrs Chinonye Daphey-Aliyu, Engr Tony Amechi, Engr Ben Olisa and representatives of the Emu-Ebendo community, amongst others, are the drivers of the Sites & Facilities inspection and handover activity of the 2021-2024 successful attempt," the statement added.

Commending the governor for providing the three state government owned sites and facilities for the university, the statement said, "Our eternal gratitude to His Excellency, the executive governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon (Elder) Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori, for his prompt and fullest cooperation in gifting the Sites backed with the Certificates of Occupancy and offering the DTSG General Hospital at Kwale to the Federal Ministry of Education for the Federal University of Medical & Health Sciences, Kwale; without which we won't be here witnessing this event today."

It, however added, "The former Deputy Senate President, H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, broke an over a century-old jinx of providing a pioneer Federal University in Ndokwa land, which is a historical accomplishment, and one of its kind in the entire South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria.

"The Kwale territory (made up of the six quarters of Utagba-Ogbe Community), and the Ndokwa/ Ukwuani Federal Constituency are eternally grateful to the H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege for solely ensuring the official approval of the Federal Government for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale."

On the impact of the university, ONE said the Ndokwa/Ukwuani ethnic nationality is excited that this pioneer Federal University at Kwale is a huge specialised educational investment in Delta State.

