Nigeria: Kumuyi to Nigerians - Make Sacrifices for Societal Growth

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another as change agents and not be self-centered to ensure the growth of society.

Kumuyi made the call yesterday while speaking at a global men's conference organised by Change Makers International (CMI) in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

He stated that when refreshing comes into a man's life, he sees something fresh and looks at something refreshing, adding that when a man allows God to mould his life, he will come out refined.

The general overseer said, " There have been times when people thought the world was flat, but the world was round. There have been times when men didn't know how the brain functions, but now people know, and the changes are making a difference.

"If there is no time for reflecting or refreshing, there will be no change; if we continue the same way since the civil war to democratic laws and nobody reflects on change, where will we be as a country by 2030?

"We must rethink and refresh for rest, peace, and unity in our families and country. We will develop solutions to refine and improve our country."

Kumuyi said that change-makers should recover the heart of their inner ward to improve the country.

He said that the goal should be to restore the health of the intimate body, the brain, and the total mind and raise the harvest of an influential world.

"Everyone had to give an account of how he lived on earth, when the heart is Stoney, when a heart is not of God, when a heart is negative.

"When a heart does not have sympathy and compassion, does not do good things, and is selfish, then that heart is gone. The person has no heart because he has lost the excellent heart created by God.

"When we don't care about the feelings of our people, we don't feel their hurt or burden, then we need a change of heart."

He stated that God would create a new heart in man if he repented his negative actions, started caring for others selflessly, and lived positively.

"We should have the heart to help others, build hospitals to save lives, help train less privileged children in schools or skills, and not have a stony heart that doesn't feel and help our neighbours."