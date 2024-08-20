Nigeria: Concern for the Fate of the 20 Medical Students Abducted On August 15

Abuja — Still no news of the 20 medical students abducted on August 15th in Benue State, in east-central Nigeria. The students were en route to the annual national congress held by the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) when they were intercepted by armed bandits along the way.

News of the kidnapping was divulged by FECAMDS in a statement signed by the federation's National President Ige Gabriel Ariyo, and its National Secretary General, Mary Rose Malomo.

"On August 15, 2024, around 17:00, 20 of our members were abducted as they were making their way to our annual national convention in Enugu, in Enugu State in Nigeria, near Otukpo in Benue State", the statement read.

"Ever since the incident, we have been thrown into a state of sorrow, and we are tirelessly working with the interested parties to ensure the students' swift release. We are already in close communication with the families and the interested parties, so that the abductees may be swiftly released safe and sound. We want to assure everyone that FECAMDS Nigeria is fully involved and committed to handling the situation".

"We ask the public and the media to respect the sensitivity of the situation, and to refrain from divulging unconfirmed news that may compromise the situation", the statement concluded. FECAMDS has arranged prayer sessions to intercede, so that the youths may be released unharmed. The students, 12 from the University of Maiduguri and 8 from the University of Jos, were abducted as they were travelling together. Maiduguri is the capital of Borno State, the birthplace of the jihadist group Boko Haram, while Jos is the capital of Plateau State, characterized by clashes between sedentary and nomadic communities. According to some sources cited by the Nigerian media, it was allegedly a group of Fulani shepherds who kidnapped the 20 students. Last July, the rector of the Benue State Polytechnic was kidnapped, together with some of his collaborators. The plight of abductions for ransom in Nigeria is now endemic. Mass kidnappings of students and teachers allow abductors to obtain larger ransoms, also considering how greatly they raise alarm in the public opinion.

In the case of the 20 FECAMDS students, the governor of Benue State has ordered the mobilization of law enforcement to find the hostages, by way of drones as well. Some of the students are said to have managed to post the ransom request on X along with one of the kidnappers' phone numbers. The use of the abductees' cell phones is a risk the kidnappers are apparently willing to take.