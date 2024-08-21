Africa: Experts Discuss Role of Gene Modification in Combating Malaria

Nairobi — The swift advancement and adoption of artificial genetic modification technologies in organisms is reigniting the longing to win the fight against malaria.

According to experts who converged in Uganda on Monday during World Mosquito Day, genetic engineering on mosquitoes might be the right piece in the parcel in reducing the population of malaria transmitting mosquitoes.

Malaria is one of the deadliest mosquito-borne diseases transmitted by the female anopheles mosquitoes and caused by the plasmodium parasite. The disease causes extreme fevers in humans.

Every year, malaria causes 200 million cases worldwide, subsequently leading to 600,000 deaths.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa in 2022 was home to 94 percent of malaria cases, with pregnant women and children under 5 bearing the brunt.

Target Malaria, a research consortium that aims to develop genetic technologies to modify mosquitoes, has now spotlighted that gene drive technologies have the potential to significantly reduce the number of Malaria mosquitoes.

Gene drive is a natural genetic mechanism that causes a selected trait to spread rapidly through a species via sexual reproduction over generations. This mechanism spreads a genetic modification in Mlaria mosquitoes that prejudices the rate of inheritance and affects the mosquito's ability to reproduce.

"Innovative, sustainable solutions are needed in the fight against these diseases, especially in Africa. This is why African voices and expertise play a central role in the development and evaluation of these technologies," said Krystal Birungi, Field Entomology Coordinator for Target Malaria Uganda.