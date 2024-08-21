Nigeria/Morocco: CAF Champions League - Ogunmodede Reveals Plan Against AS FAR in Morocco

The crucial second leg clash comes up on Sunday 25 August in Rabat.

Remo Stars' coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, has hinted that his team will adopt an attacking approach in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary tie against AS FAR in Morocco.

"We're going to Morocco to try to attack and improve our transition to defence," Ogunmodede revealed in his post match assessment.

This bold strategy comes after Remo Stars secured a crucial 2-1 victory over AS FAR in the first leg at Ikenne over the weekend.

The win marked a significant milestone for the team, avenging their previous defeat to AS FAR in their first-ever continental encounter.

The match showcased Remo Stars' tactical prowess as they effectively countered AS FAR's attacks.

Ogunmodede praised his players' courage and tactical awareness, particularly in exploiting spaces and creating scoring opportunities.

Remo Stars' goals were scored via headers, with Nduka Junior heading in Sodiq Ismail's free kick in the first half, and Sodiq scoring a flying header in the 68th minute, assisted by Junior.

Reflecting on the game, Ogunmodede expressed concern over his team's shaky start in the second half.

"We were poor in the first ten minutes of the second half, conceding a goal, which isn't ideal. However, we're thrilled to secure the three points, aware that conceding a goal makes the second leg more challenging."

Tactical plan

Ogunmodede stressed the importance of a strong attack, stating, "The best way to defend well is to attack well."

However, he acknowledged areas for improvement, particularly in transitioning from defence to offence.

"We came back slowly in defence in the first leg , and it almost cost us. We need to work on that."

As Remo Stars prepare to face AS FAR in Morocco on Sunday, Ogunmodede's aggressive strategy signals a commitment to securing a win and advancing in the competition.

Aside from his immediate task of leading Remo Stars to the next phase of the CAF Champions League, off the pitch, Ogunmodede is passionate about coaching education in Nigeria, advocating for its importance in developing the sport. "My advocacy is coaching education. It's essential for Nigerian football."