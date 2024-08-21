Nigeria: New Presidential Jet Refurbished, Purchased From Saudi-Arabia

The new Presidential Jet acquired by President Bola Tinubu is a refurbished aircraft acquired from Mid East Jet, in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu travelled to France with the Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

However, investigation showed that the Airbus A330 was first used by a Middle East jet between 27th November, 2009 and 25th May, 2012. The airline, however, transferred it to Constellah Aviation in May, 2012.

On September 24th, 2014, A330 was transferred back to Mid East Jet, before it was sold to Nigeria.

The federal government according to investigation took delivery of the aircraft on Sunday, August 18, 2024 with the registration number, 5N-FGA and HEX CODE, 06430C, from a factory in France.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the purchase, an aviation security expert argued that the aeroplane would be costlier to maintain because of its age.

According to the expert who craved anonymity due to his position in the aviation sector, the government should have acquired more modern equipment that would serve it better and cheaper to maintain on the long run with reduced fuel consumption.

"The presidency should have acquired a Boeing Aircraft that is easier to maintain in the country than purchasing an Airbus. Also, for security reasons too, presidential fleet aircraft maintenance too are better and safer being complied with in-house, providing the right equipment and tooling for this instead of overseas where the crew hotel accommodations, logistics, per diem and others are all inclusive because they have to be there and monitor the maintenance and security assurance."

Meanwhile, the presidency had said that the new plane was bought far below the market price, saving Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.

"The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria's parliament that questioned the plane's safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

"The Nigerian Senate's security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses. The new plane is spacious and is furnished with the state-of-the-art avionics, customised interior and communications system," Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, posted the information on his X handle.