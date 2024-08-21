Lesotho: Basotho Take Pride in Their National Identity but Say Country Is Heading in the Wrong Direction

As Lesotho celebrates its bicentennial, views are mixed on how well government is advancing the country's founding principles.

Key findings

Almost all Basotho (91%) say they are proud of their nationality.

Seven in 10 (70%) say they identify equally strongly with their national and ethnic identities.

The share of citizens who say they have a political home has declined over the past decade, from 68% in 2014 to 53%.

Large majorities express tolerant attitudes toward people from different religious backgrounds (85%), supporters of different political parties (84%), immigrants and foreign workers (75%), people from different ethnic groups (68%), and refugees (65%). o Only 30% express tolerance for homosexuals.

About two-thirds of Basotho say the country should reduce or eliminate entry by refugees and foreign job seekers.

About two-thirds (65%) of citizens see the country as going in "the wrong direction."

More than three-quarters say the country's economic condition (77%) and their personal living conditions (77%) are bad.

About six in 10 experienced moderate (37%) or high (22%) levels of lived poverty during the previous year.

Majorities disapprove of the government's performance on key economic issues.

Among key leaders, the king is most widely trusted (73%), while members of Parliament (MPs) are least trusted (29%).

Nearly half (48%) of citizens say "most" or "all" MPs are corrupt.

Fewer than half (47%) of Basotho approve of the performance of their prime minister. Only a quarter (25%) think their MP is doing a good job.

Basotho are divided in their assessments of how well the current government is advancing founding values of the country: 59% praise its efforts to promote peace, 51% to promote unity, and 51% to promote inclusivity.

The Basotho nation was founded by King Moshoeshoe I in 1824 at Thaba-Bosiu ("Mountain in the Night"), a nearly impregnable stronghold where he was able to provide protection for his people during the time of trouble and war known as lifaqane (Parsons, 2019; Ellenberger, 1912). This security attracted other groups, which together formed the Basotho nation (Mofuoa, 2015).

King Moshoeshoe I is considered to have been "the most astute man of his race and time, quick to realise the advantages of policies of benevolence and mercy, quite a new thing in those wild days when people were ruled by force and fear" (Ellenberger, 1912). The characteristics he displayed of patience, humility, and carefulness enabled him to rule over multiple clans and avoid wars with powerful chiefs of his time. He embraced the diversity of his people. His vision was for a united, prosperous, inclusive, and peaceful nation of Basotho.

As Lesotho celebrates its bicentennial, how do ordinary Basotho perceive the state of the nation 200 years on?

Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show that Basotho are proud of their nationality as well as their ethnic identity, and most express tolerance for differences of religion, ethnicity, nationality, and political affiliation. However, they report poor economic conditions, show limited trust in their political leaders, and voice concern about the direction their country is taking.

Libuseng Malephane Libuseng Malephane is the national investigator for Lesotho.