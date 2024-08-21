Liberia: The Doctrine of Indiciplines !!!!

opinion

The Nation Liberia, Africa's oldest Republic which was never colonized as misguided history are told to its inhabitants unleashed on herslef an onslaught known as"THE DOCTRINE OF INDISCIPLINE " after her senseless fourteen years of victimization that today winessed victims in all facets of survival in Liberia !

Sadly, when she decided to conform to civility by ways of reintroducing the Western style of governanace which lost its teaste during the regime of Samuel Keryon Doe head of the then military junta turn tyranny tribal cleansing known as democracy's which its practices are yet to be understood by Liberians.

The Nation then in 2005, try to experiment with this Western idealogy by testing the waters to what she clalled free and fairs elections which saw Africa's first female presidency in person of Madam Ellen Johnson Sherleaf!

What the Westerners considered, freedom of speech and accepting each others views which accommodate some of its principle's (DEMOCRACY) was misunderstood by Liberians almost in totality with giving of birth to what is today hunting her governance processes!

"THE DOCTRINE OF INDICIPLINE " with portion of her so-called educated elite's and belly driven illiterates introducing inventives on national and international platforms without limits on leadership, senior citizens, peer groups,traditional leaders, parents, religious leader's etc with Society's overwhelmingly embracing this new wave of stupidity poised to hunt her in the not distance future!

This poverty stricken youthful generation, along with some older ones became the conveyors of this newly found money making ventures for their personal acridaments! Whiles, some so-called political prostitutes bank-rolled aforementioned with their ill-gotten wealths!

What's more frustrating, is the Liberian Media which supposed to be the Watch dog falling victim with most of her practitioners being exploited in the process due to low or no salaries within her practice's by those blood sucking vampire's known as politicians whose survival depends greatly on the Nation's wealths!

To a greater extend, politicians has succeeded in redirecting the Media practitioners focuses from professional ethics as required by the journalism profasional in adding more fuels to the fire, with politicians high-jacked those professional scared media pens and microphones in opening newspapers outlets and proliferating frequencies modulations (FM) radio stations bringing to the practices greenhorns or for better words join the lists giving them peanuts as salary's due the poor status of the financial standing of this noble industry!

Regretally, good numbers of Liberians Society felt so so amused by this new stupidity themselves by joining in to rain insults on sitting leadership, parent's,senior citizens,their peers group etc under the so-called context of freedom of speeches and the Western democracies which Liberians are still up to date finding it very difficult to understand it practices!

This style of so-called democratization practices in today's Liberia since returning to normalcy especially with the lack of tolerance for each others views, insensitive to the plights of the greater majority's,praise singing for political leader's for jobs and monetary rewards in the midst of lack of proficiency in almost all facets of the Liberians job market has immensely destroy the merit's system which is the major tramp card for productivities in work places!

With this so-called "DOCTRINE OF INDICIPLINE" which has given birth to the newly found statement indicating there's no political rewards in heaven as such one must endeavors by any means to get his or her rewards here weather they are qualified or have the relevant qualifications for these positions currently occupied!

Allegedly, most of our Nation leadership's including the religious community, traditional leadership, youthful community,educational arena, homes run by parents are all become very political due to financial and materials gains from the hands of politicians!

It's believed, they've all teasted these corrupt monies from those hands of politicians and said monies has left scars on their consciousnesses thus making it impossible to checkmates this "THIS DOCTRINE OF INDICIPLINE " which has and continues to ruin the Liberian society!