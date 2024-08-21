Liberia: Mcgill Faces LACC Interrogation

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) invites Margibi County Senator and former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill to be interrogated on allegations of payroll padding and acts of corruption at the Ministry of States during his administration.

The LACC says that Senator McGill, who served under former President George Weah, is to appear today, Wednesday, August 21, 2024, to provide documentation on allegations resulting from salary payments affecting a supplementary payroll containing 728 names at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs under his leadership.

"For convenience, your appointment details have been arranged as follows. Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Place: LACC headquarters. We anticipate your cooperation and partnership in the fight against corruption", the LACC notes.

The communication dated August 16, 2024, under the signature of Rev. Randolph Tebbs, oversight Commissioner, Monitoring and Investigations, says that Senator McGill is invited to show why he created payroll outside of the Civil Service Agency's framework.

"The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission presents its compliments and informs you that it has initiated an investigation into allegations of Payroll padding and acts of corruption resulting from salary payments affecting a supplementary payroll containing 728 names at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, which was allegedly created outside of the framework of the Civil Service Agency CSA", the LACC further details.

The communication also notes that the details of the allegations reveal that the supplementary payroll, which contains 728 names, was allegedly created under Senator McGill's instruction when he served as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

Accordingly, the LACC discloses that irregularities marred the process, including payroll padding, administrative malpractice, and corruption.

"Given your position as Minister of the Ministry of State at the time, the LACC believes you could provide useful information to aid its investigation. Hence, you are invited. You must also come with your legal team and all relevant documents to support your testimony." The communication from the anti-graft institution concludes.

On August 15, 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three Liberian government officials, including Nathaniel McGill, Sayma Syrenius Cephus, and Bill Twehway for their involvement in ongoing public corruption in Liberia.

The U.S. Treasury said they were designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of severe human rights abuse and corruption globally.

"Through their corruption, these officials have undermined democracy in Liberia for their benefit," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. "Treasury's designations today demonstrate that the United States remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people," the U.S. Department of Treasury noted. Still, McGill and all former officials, including Rx-Finance Minister Samuel Tweah involved, have denied and challenged their designation. Editing by Jonathan Browne