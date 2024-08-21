Liberia: Ex-VP Taylor Suffers Backlash.

Monrovia — Former Vice President Madam Jewel Howard Taylor is being seriously attacked by former Montserrado County District#9 representative candidate Fubbie F. Henries for linking and accusing President Joseph Boakai of divisive and unreconciled politics.

In a WHapps interview with the NEW DAWN on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Mr. Henries said that former VP Taylor's accusation against President Boakai is unrealistic and hypocritical.

According to him, the former Bong County senator stayed in the corridor of power for 27 years (1997 - 2024) without any evidence of reconciling Liberians.

Fubbie Henries

"The last time I checked, she pushed for the dismissal of Bong County traditional leaders on her first visit to the county after becoming Vice President of Liberia in 2017. Her words to them: "Dah our Time! If y'all want to work in the government, y'all have to join CDC", he recollects.

Mr. Henries explained that this was Madam Taylor's reconciliatory statement after the 2017 elections, which she believed was meant to unite a broken nation that Liberians needed to build.

He also notes that former President George M. Weah had to mandate the then Minister of Internal Affairs to reinstate the local leaders.

He recalls that as senator, the former Vice President called for an increase in Legislators' salaries and benefits so that they would have enough to share with people she once described as beggars.

"Reduced the Liberian people to beggars. How will people give you power and they be made baggers? That is where divisiveness starts. The economic gaps between the governors and the governed! For 27 years, there were Zero moves to reconcile that", he argues.

The former representative candidate continues that Madam Taylor moved from First Lady to Senator and Vice President of Liberia but didn't reconcile Liberians or push for reconciliation.

"Madam Taylor, please note: the world will never be RECONCILED! Politics, by nature, is Divisive! As long as we have politics to manage the State, there will never be RECONCILIATION! All we can hope for is an improvement in the Economy so we can take care of our families while we have Life", Mr. Henries maintains. Editing by Jonathan Browne