Liberia: World Bank Flags Inaccuracies in Nafaa's Report, Denies Approval of Fund Diversion

Monrovia — The World Bank has raised concerns regarding the recent Project Progress Report presented by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), led by Director General Emma Metieh Glassco, for the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries (LSMFP) Project. The report, which was discussed during a meeting at the World Bank office on July 31, 2024, has been flagged for containing inaccuracies and misrepresentations regarding the World Bank's role and actions in the project.

In a letter dated July 31, 2024, seen by The Liberian Investigator, World Bank Country Manager Georgia A. Wallen wrote: "The document contains factual inaccuracies and weighty allegations that fundamentally mischaracterize the role, priorities, and actions of the World Bank. The report also misrepresents the nature of the World Bank's working relationship with the LSMFP Project Implementation Unit (PIU) and refers to reallocations under the Project for which no formal requests have been received."

At the core of the dispute is a claim by Madam Glassco in a July 19, 2024 report that $3 million initially earmarked for the construction of NaFAA's headquarters was reallocated to purchase vehicles and other non-essential items. Madam Glassco stated that this reallocation had been approved by the World Bank, a claim the Bank categorically denies.

"World Bank policies and legal agreements are meant to ensure that project funds are used for the purposes intended," Wallen's letter further clarified. "We conduct regular missions to monitor project implementation, assess progress against project development goals, and propose appropriate corrective actions, as needed." The World Bank emphasized that the LSMFP's performance ratings, as reflected in the April 2024 Implementation Status Report (ISR) and the June 2024 Aide Memoire, are based on their assessments and not on the claims made by NaFAA.

Adding to the controversy are delays in the construction of a critical 1.2-kilometer access road from the Coast Guard base to the Mesurado Pier, where NaFAA's technical building is located. Sources indicate that the delays, despite donor approval, are due to alleged interference from Madam Glassco, raising concerns over the project's overall management.

NaFAA had earlier issued a press statement on June 24, 2024, refuting media reports claiming the misapplication of US$865,000 from the World Bank-funded LSMFP. The statement, which described the allegations as baseless, also warned that such unfounded claims threaten to undermine Liberia's fisheries sector and the progress made in ensuring its sustainable management.

"There was no disbursement done without the explicit 'no objection' from the World Bank," Madam Glassco said. She further asserted that each transaction was executed through the Ministry of Finance with oversight from the World Bank's project office, ensuring transparency and accountability. "We possess comprehensive documentation to substantiate these processes, and these will be made available to the public and the media," she added.

Regarding the alleged reallocation of the $3 million, the June 24 press statement indicated that $831,000 was spent on essential project items, including six vehicles, two motorbikes, public awareness billboards, and electric generators. Glassco maintained that these expenditures were necessary for the effective implementation of the project and were sanctioned by the World Bank. Madam Glassco denied claims that the vehicles were used for political purposes, describing them as false and without merit.

"This orchestrated misinformation campaign is a direct attack on the progress and transparency NaFAA has maintained under my leadership," she stated, pointing to certain individuals, including current and former employees, as being behind the spread of these falsehoods with the aim of tarnishing her reputation.

Madam Glassco also stated in that press statement that the LSMFP is implemented with multiple layers of oversight, involving the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning through the Project Financial Management Unit (PFMU), and NaFAA's Project Implementation Unit (PIU). She reiterated that no payments are processed without World Bank clearance and that the Director General has no direct role in fund disbursements.

Additionally, she noted that the procurement of six vehicles received full approval from the World Bank, and two of these vehicles are actively used by the PIU for project activities. "All expenditures are aligned with the project's objectives and have been transparently managed with the World Bank's consent," she stressed.

Her claims now raise eyebrows amid the direct confrontation by the World Bank, which denies involvement in the diversion of project funds.

The Bank indicated in its communication to her that it plans to conduct a Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the LSMFP in October 2024. This review will comprehensively assess the project's progress, with a focus on beneficiary outcomes and value for money. The MTR is expected to revisit unresolved issues from the last Supervision Mission and propose recommendations to improve project performance.