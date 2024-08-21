Liberia: FM Nyanti Addresses Liberia's Peacebuilding Commission Configuration At UN

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti addressed the Liberia Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on August 19, 2024. The session, which was held in the ECOSOC Chamber, focused on Liberia's peacebuilding priorities and sustaining peace efforts.

Minister Nyanti, in her address, emphasized and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance. She also highlighted Liberia's ARREST Agenda, emphasizing peacebuilding, transparency, and anti-corruption measures.

The potential establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) was also a significant topic of discussion, along with gratitude for the United Nations' support.

The Dean of the Cabinet took the opportunity to express profound gratitude to the United Nations for its ongoing support and partnership with Liberia.

She reiterated Liberia's dedication to its peacebuilding processes, especially in light of the successful legislative and presidential elections held on October 10 and November 14, 2023. These elections were notably the first to be independently managed by Liberia since the withdrawal of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) in 2018.

Foreign Minister Nyanti reflected on the progress made since the signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2003. She discussed the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the ongoing efforts to implement the TRC's recommendations on criminal accountability, reparations, and reconciliation.

The Minister emphasized the importance of youth empowerment in the peacebuilding process, noting that 63% of Liberia's population is under the age of 25. She outlined the government's commitment to developing a National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security, with support from the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund. She stressed the importance of social cohesion programs.

As Liberia continues its journey towards sustained peace and development, Foreign Minister Nyanti called on the international community to support Liberia's transitional justice initiatives. This includes the establishment of the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC) and efforts to promote social cohesion through initiatives such as the National Palava Hut Program and the Women's Peace Huts.

Participating in the Session with Foreign Minister Nyanti included national officials and representatives from civil society organizations. They were Samuel Koffi Woods, National Security Advisor, Cllr. N. Oswald K. Tweh, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Adama K. Dempster, Secretary General, Civil Society Human Rights Platform and Ms. Banica Elliott, President, Federation of Liberian Youth.