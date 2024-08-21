Liberia: LAA Launches Land Survey in Three Counties

The Liberia Land Authority embarks on a historic endeavor here to grant locals traditional land ownership.

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA), with support from the joint United Nations Peace Building Support Programme, has launched a historic land survey in Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Nimba counties. The launch was held on 15 August in Tahn Town, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County.

According to a press release, UNDP, UN-Women, and the World Food Program (WFP), with funding from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), are supporting this survey, which aims to strengthen the institutional capacities of Liberia's Land Authority to implement the Land Rights Act and the Local Government Act of 2018.

This is the second time in the country's history that the government has formally recognized traditional land ownership. The launch is paving the way for issuing legally recognized titled deeds to Indigenous communities for communally held land. The survey is expected to end centennial tensions among communities and between communities and companies that are granted mining and farming concessions with little regard, involvement, or consultation with local communities.

The Clan Chief of Mona Clan, Gola Konneh District, Gbendi Boimah, noted that the confirmatory survey continues to help strengthen peace within communities as long-standing disputes over land are gradually being resolved. He thanked the Government of Liberia through the LLA for seeking funds to build the capacity of land surveyors currently working in communities to survey people's land.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Programme Louis Kuukpen said the survey is meant to ensure legal ownership and the issuance of deeds to communities. He thanked the communities for their commitment and determination to enhance peace amongst themselves. Kuukpen extended gratitude to UN sister agencies involved in the project, WFP and UN Women, for collaborating with Civil Society Organizations in ensuring peace and stability.

The boundary harmonization and confirmatory survey launch led to the issuance of legally probated titled land deeds to communities, displacing the informal administration of land often challenged in courts of law. The survey will identify and clarify all existing boundary points between and amongst adjacent communities, including the disputed boundaries in the targeted counties.

The LLA Director of Policy & Planning, Julius B. Kawa, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the UN Peace Building Fund (PBF) for the support granted through the UN agencies. Kawa further acknowledged the communities' determination to keep peace and for accepting the LLA support.

At the launch, UNDP handed the LLA a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep. Kuukpen said this vehicle will assist the LLA in conducting the Customary Land Formulization (CFL) process.

Conflicts over land were one of the factors that fueled the protracted 14-year civil war in Liberia. Land disputes have degenerated into violent conflicts between people and communities, with the destruction of property, loss of lives, and displacement. The launch of the second affirmative survey sets the basis for encouraging other countries to use non-violent approaches such as land surveys and titling to settle land conflicts.