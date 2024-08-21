Liberia: Sen. Mcgill Faces LACC's Probe Over Payroll Padding

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has requested Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill to provide information regarding ongoing investigations into allegations of payroll padding from his time as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

The LACC's inquiry focuses on claims of improper management of a Supplementary Payroll containing 728 names, established outside the Civil Service Agency's (CSA) framework during Senator McGill's administration of the Office of the President of Liberia. The commission alleges significant irregularities and administrative misconduct in the creation of this payroll under McGill's direction.

The payroll was reportedly created outside the framework of the Civil Service Agency during Senator Nathaniel McGill's time as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs. The LACC has invited Senator McGill to provide information to aid in the investigation and advised him to bring relevant documents and legal counsel.

In a communication addressed to Senator Nathaniel McGill, dated August 16, 2024, the LACC states that details of the allegation reveal that the supplementary payroll containing 728 names was created outside of the CSA framework during the tenure of Senator McGill, as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

"Accordingly, the process was marred by irregularities amounting to payroll padding.

"Given your position as Minister of the Ministry of State at the time, the LACC believes that you could provide some useful information to aid this investigation. Hence, you're invited. You are also advised to come with your legal counsel and all relevant documents to support your testimony," the LACC communication read.

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs revealed in February that its payroll was bloated with over 730 unauthorized employees on a supplementary payroll.

Atty. Cornelia Kruah Togba, Deputy Minister for Administration-designate, at a Senate hearing, highlighted that the supplementary payroll was privately managed by the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning and of State for Presidential Affairs during the Weah administration.

She noted that the ministry's legitimate employees were 385 and the inclusion of the unrecognized employees totaled over 1,000 staff.

Efforts were made by the Senior Management Team in collaboration with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Governance Commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the ministry to ensure effective resource utilization and improved efficiency in operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LACC in its communication to the Margibi County Senator requested that he attend the session with his legal team and relevant documentation to support his defense.

In response, Senator McGill expressed his commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that he would cooperate with the LACC's inquiry.

He agreed to attend the session with his legal team and relevant documentation to support his defense, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and democratic values amid the allegations.

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs underwent a comprehensive audit in line with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to combat corruption and enhance transparency.

The audit identified governance issues, financial irregularities, and deficiencies in various areas of operations within the Ministry. The audit report emphasized the need for immediate reforms to address the identified systemic issues and ensure compliance with financial and governance standards.