Liberia: Sen. Mcgill Faces Anti-Corruption Probe for Alleged Involvement in Payroll Paddling

Monrovia — Former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, now Senator Nathaniel McGill, once again faces accusations of corruption, reviving shadows that nearly ended his political career. After being compelled to resign following U.S. sanctions in August 2021, McGill's legacy of alleged corruption continues to trail him. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is now investigating fresh claims of payroll manipulation during his tenure under President George Weah's administration.

The Margibi County Senator is set to appear before the LACC today to address allegations concerning a controversial supplementary payroll at the Ministry of State, reportedly containing 728 names. The LACC's inquiry centers on claims that McGill, while serving as Minister of State, orchestrated the creation of the supplementary payroll--a process allegedly marked by payroll padding, administrative malpractice, and corrupt practices.

In a letter addressed to McGill, the LACC stated: "The supplementary payroll, which contains 728 names, was allegedly created under your instruction during your tenure as Minister of State. The process was tainted by irregularities that include payroll padding, administrative malpractice, and acts of corruption."

Responding to the LACC's inquiry, Senator McGill described the investigation as a politically motivated attempt to stifle his stance against bad governance. On Facebook, he posted: "They have requested my presence to provide information that will assist in their ongoing investigation into allegations of payroll padding and corruption related to salary payments on a supplementary payroll at the Ministry of State. As public servants committed to transparency and accountability, no amount of allegations can deter or silence us."

The investigation gained public attention after Atty. Cornelia Kruah Togba, the Deputy Minister of State for Administration, disclosed the existence of the supplementary payroll during her Senate confirmation hearing on February 14. Atty. Togba revealed that the supplementary payroll was secretly managed by the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning and the State for Presidential Affairs during the former Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration.

Atty. Togba also highlighted the financial strain this supplementary payroll has placed on the ministry. With only 385 officially recognized staff by the Civil Service Agency, the ministry's official payroll is already substantial. Yet the 728 additional employees on the supplementary list push the ministry's annual salary expenditure to over $2.7 million.

During his time as Minister of State, McGill gained prominence for his generous donations across the country, especially in Bong, Bassa, Nimba, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties. However, he faced heavy public criticism in August 2022 after implying that it was acceptable to steal from the government as long as the money was being reinvested locally.

McGill controversially remarked: "Even if I was stealing the money and giving it to the Liberian people, that's a good thing I'm doing, because at least I'm not stealing it and carrying it to Europe... We take the small money we get, we go to our people, and build houses there."

He argued that investing "stolen" money in Liberia would benefit the citizens, particularly those in the communities where the investments were made. He elaborated: "So, I get the money, should I take it to Ghana? But if Bong County has the house, will I take it from here and carry it? The day God takes me, I'll carry the house with me? Our grandchildren will come and say Bong County is looking fine."

During his tenure as Minister of State, McGill was linked to influencing appointments in several government ministries and agencies.