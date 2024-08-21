Nigeria: FRSC Returns N1m to Crash Victim's Family

20 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The FCT Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has returned over N1 million and other valuables to the family of a traveller who died in a car accident.

The Sector Commander, Mr Muta'a Chorrie, while handing over the money on Friday, commended the personnel for their transparency and diligence in recovering and returning the money and other items.

City & Crime learnt that the accident occurred on June 11, at the Ido Junction on the Airport-Giri Road in which three persons died.

Chorrie said one of the three persons that died was the owner of the money and other items recovered at the crash scene.

He said such development was a testament to the federal highway traffic safety administrations' commitment to integrity and its mandate to serve the public with compassion and transparency.

He said a thorough investigation was carried out to ensure the recovered money and other items belonged to the deceased student.

He listed the items recovered to include a bag, a power bank, rechargeable lamp, phone, two POS machines and the sum of N1m.

Speaking on behalf of the deceased's family, Abdulwasiu Ajiboye expressed gratitude to the FRSC for its efforts and returning the items and money recovered.

He said, "We learnt that your men tried their possible best to rescue the victims. It was a sad situation and there was nothing we could do."

