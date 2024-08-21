Nigeria: Edo Gov'ship - INEC Prints 184,438 New PVCs

20 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has printed 184,438 new Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) for registrants in Edo State, ahead of the September 21 off-cycle governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this on Monday in Abuja during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Prof. Yakubu emphasised that the Edo and Ondo elections, along with seven bye-elections, are the commission's current focus.

He noted that after the recent Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in Edo State, 119,206 new voters were registered while 8,847 voters transferred their registration from other states, and 46,171 transferred within the state.

He said the commission also updated records for 4,808 voters who requested corrections to their details and replaced 5,406 lost or damaged PVCs.

"All 184,438 new PVCs have been printed and delivered to our Benin City office. These cards are now with our Electoral Officers (EOs) and will be available for collection at the 192 Wards across the state from Thursday, 22 August to Monday, 26 August, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, including weekends," Yakubu stated.

He added that after this period, voters can collect their PVCs at INEC's 18 local government offices from Wednesday, 28 August to Sunday, 8 September.

Yakubu reiterated that PVCs must be collected in person to ensure they do not fall into the wrong hands.

