Nigeria: Nsia Establishes Oncology Diagnostic Centre in Bauchi

Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority ('NSIA) Advanced Medical Services Limited (MedServe) has commenced the construction of a world class Oncology diagnostic centre to serve approximately 350,000 patients and reduce cancer related deaths in Bauchi State.

Managing Director, Advanced Medical Services Limited (MedServe), Dr Tolulope Adewole, disclosed this in Bauchi during the Medserve ground breaking ceremony for 10 oncology and diagnostic centres at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Adewole further disclosed that from 2020 till date, Medserve had attended to 131,000 patients in NSIA Kano diagnostic centre and all have testimonial attestation.

Adewole further disclosed that close to 700,000 individual tests have been done between the laboratory and the imaging, adding, "The same gesture had been extended in Umuahia and we have treated over 10,000 patients in Lagos."

Adewole said, "As we commission this one in Bauchi, in another 12 to 15 months, this project's doors would never be closed and that the patients of Bauchi would join that number and they would have a testimonial of what is going to happen.

"We have just three things that we do, equity, access and quality and our goal is to demonstrate equitable access. All lives are equal and the same quality service you get in other places would be gotten here," he added.

Adewole explained that NSIA has developed a comprehensive healthcare strategy to address supply gaps and increase investments in priority areas, with a focus on elevating the domestic healthcare sector to international standards.

He said that In 2018, NSIA established the NSIA Healthcare Development and Investment Company (NHDIC) as its wholly owned healthcare holding company with a mandate to invest in single tertiary specialities such as Oncology, cardiology, medical diagnostics, and medical manufacturing.

Adewole explained, "To scale its interventional investments in healthcare, a special-purpose vehicle called NSIA Advanced Medical Services Limited (MedServe) was created. MedServe operates the existing centres has commenced the establishment of 23 modern medical diagnostic centres, 3 oncology centres, and 6 catheterisation laboratories across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones in two phases.

He said, "MedServe's centres are managed by passionate and empathetic healthcare professionals who continuously strive to improve and enhance the quality of care they provide.

"MedServe will continue to invest in the healthcare sector by leveraging its capital, seeking concessionary capital from other development financial institutions as well as export credit agencies, building partnerships with original equipment manufactures (OEMs), renowned educational and research institutions,' he added.

In his remarks, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said that his administration would soon spend N25 billion on the state specialist hospital to complement the medical services at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.

The governor thanked President Tinubu for deepening inclusion and expressed gratitude that Bauchi State was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.