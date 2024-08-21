Nigeria: Al-Habibiyyah Hosts 80 Teenagers On Entrepreneurship in Abuja

20 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has organised a holiday camp workshop for over 80 teenagers to inculcate moral values and develop their entrepreneurial skills.

The National Chief Imam of the Society, Shiek Fuad Adeyemi at the end of the 10-day intensive camp yesterday in Abuja urged parents to devote more time for the development of their children, in order to evolve a better society.

He said the 12th edition of the teenagers' workshop with the theme, 'Heroes in the Making through Entrepreneurial Skills,' was carefully segmented into pre-teens and teenagers' sections for maximum impact.

He said, "As we all know, the entire world is challenged, everybody is knowledgeable, but there are no morals, no discipline, no home training, most people are just focused on how to make money, even if it's immoral and we can't continue like this.

"This is why we brought our children together for the 12th edition of this workshop, this year we had about 80 of them in camp and we were able to teach them discipline, morals and how to supplicate and get things from Allah.

"We also exposed them to entrepreneurial skills for self-reliance, we trained them in digital skills such as video editing, graphic design, photography, online business and other skills like baking."

Also, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, urged teenagers to channel their energy into fighting corruption by embracing accountability, transparency, and integrity.

The ICPC boss, represented by Dr. Anike Adeshina, an Assistant Director in the Public Enlightenment and Education Department, highlighted various ICPC initiatives, including the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, Schools Anti-Corruption Clubs, the National Youths Service Corps CDS group and Student's Anti-Corruption Vanguards.

Also, the Ameer (leader) of the event, Mallam Nurudeen Adeleke said the camp was an eye-opener for the participants, as they learnt positive things that will make them better individuals and contribute positively to the society.

