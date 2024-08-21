Nigeria: Corpse Found On Abuja-Lokoja Road

The corpse of a man has been found by the roadside in Piri village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT along the Abuja-Lokoja Highway.

A farmer, Issac Musa, who discovered the corpse, said he was on his way to the farm around 6am on Saturday when he saw the corpse with bruises on the face and hands.

He said, "The man's corpse has no sign of injuries because some motorists even stopped at the scene to see if they could identify it."

A resident, Usman Kabiru, said he suspected that some "one chance" driver might have robbed the man and pushed him down from a car.

City & Crime gathered that officials of the environmental department of the Kwali Area Council and security agents visited the scene on Saturday evening and evacuated the corpse.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for a statement on the incident.