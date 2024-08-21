Nigeria: Corpse Found On Abuja-Lokoja Road

20 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The corpse of a man has been found by the roadside in Piri village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT along the Abuja-Lokoja Highway.

A farmer, Issac Musa, who discovered the corpse, said he was on his way to the farm around 6am on Saturday when he saw the corpse with bruises on the face and hands.

He said, "The man's corpse has no sign of injuries because some motorists even stopped at the scene to see if they could identify it."

A resident, Usman Kabiru, said he suspected that some "one chance" driver might have robbed the man and pushed him down from a car.

City & Crime gathered that officials of the environmental department of the Kwali Area Council and security agents visited the scene on Saturday evening and evacuated the corpse.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for a statement on the incident.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.