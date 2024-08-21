Nigeria: Oyo APC Chairman Dies At 61

20 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adenike Kaffi

Isaac Omodewu, Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has died at the age of 61.

He passed away in the United States on Sunday, where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment since leaving Nigeria in November 2023.

Omodewu, a native of Otu in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, succumbed to his illness after nearly a year of medical care in the U.S., where he held citizenship.

His death was confirmed on Monday by Olawale Sadare, APC's Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, who simply stated, "Our chairman is dead."

Omodewu's political career included serving as a commissioner under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi's administration. Recently, he completed his law degree and law school, furthering his education late in life.

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed deep sadness over Omodewu's passing.

The PDP acknowledged the significant loss to Oyo State and directed its members to mourn and pray for his soul.

Describing Omodewu as a "big Iroko", whose passing has created a substantial void, APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare highlighted his humility, kindness, and selflessness.

Sadare remarked, "Our late chairman was a pillar of strength who worked tirelessly to stabilise the party during turbulent times. It is regrettable that he has passed away just as his reconciliation efforts were beginning to bear fruit."

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) remembered Omodewu as a "guiding light" and a vital source of strength for many party members.

Teslim Folarin, the APC's gubernatorial candidate in the last election, praised Omodewu's leadership and dedication, crediting him with the party's recent successes and his effective restructuring efforts during challenging periods.

