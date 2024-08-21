Nigeria: We'll Continue to Push for Expansion of Rail System to Boast Cargo Movement - Shippers Council

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akutah has assured that the council will continue to push for policies that can enhance the expansion of the rail system as a major means of cargo movement from the seaport to the hinterland.

The executive secretary gave the assurance on a familiarisation tour to the Kaduna Inland Dry Port and stakeholder engagement with the Kaduna State Shippers Association yesterday.

He said the benefits of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the council has entered into with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) were enormous noting that the efforts were being made to ensure the standard gauge from Lagos to Kano is achieved.

While highlighting the benefits of moving cargo by rail from sea ports to hinterland, he said it will reduce accidents and take away pressure on the roads.

He added, "We have saved this country billions of Naira from performing our roles through our dispute resolution. Moves are however being made to transform the shippers bill into law to make the council a regulatory agency to address high tariffs and bring in competition so we get back the market we are losing to neighbouring countries.

He then assured that the Cargo Defence Fund will be administered to the shippers according to the judgment of the Supreme Court and urged the shippers association to be more innovative and reduce the physical handling of goods.

He informed that the council is taking steps to ensure the Legal Regime Bill, which is pending before the National Assembly is fast tracked so it can be passed by the end of the year in order to bring shipping services closer to the hinterlands.

He said that he will engage the Kaduna State government to see how the access road to the port can be completed.

Port Officer, Kaduna Shipper Council, Danjuma Buba said the problem of the legal regime that takes care of the liabilities from the origin of cargo to the destination is what is hindering the shipping companies to deliver directly to the Inland Dry Ports (IDP).

He however urged the IDP to engage in massive publicity and assured that the council is making efforts to address the issue of liabilities on carriage of goods by land.

The president of the shippers association in Kaduna, Augustine Achilike while commending the council for its continuous support, said the major challenges were the revitalisation of the rails system to reduce cost, time and increase the volume of business.