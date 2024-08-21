Nigeria: Nedc Commits to Rebuilding Collapsed Bridge Linking Adamawa-Borno

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has pledged to reconstruct a vital bridge in Madagali, Adamawa State, which was destroyed by erosion over the weekend.

The bridge, a critical link between Madagali, Michika, and Hong local government areas, has left commuters stranded, forcing them to carry their belongings across the Madagali River by foot.

NEDC Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, inspected the damaged bridge and announced that necessary approvals for reconstruction have been secured.

He assured that work would commence promptly, following President Bola Tinubu's directive for the NEDC to undertake the reconstruction.

Alkali confirmed that a construction company has been contracted for the job and would conduct a valuation before commencing work.

While acknowledging that the reconstruction process may take time, he promised that a makeshift passage would be put in place to facilitate convenient crossing.

Residents and users of the bridge have appealed for a speedy reconstruction process, citing increased commodity prices due to the added labor costs of conveying goods across the river.