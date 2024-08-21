Nigeria: A Call for Transparency, Integrity Amongst Police Officers

It is indeed a troubling observation when police officers participate in the collection of money from bus drivers. Their duty should primarily revolve around maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and upholding the rule of law.

The interaction between law enforcement officials and public transport operators should focus on compliance with traffic regulations and ensuring a safe commuting environment for all citizens.

The practice of police officers engaging in the collection of funds at transit points raises concerns about potential corruption and abuse of power. It undermines the trust and credibility that the public should have in law enforcement agencies. It not only detracts from their core responsibilities but also tarnishes the image of the entire law enforcement institution.

Responsibility for overseeing transportation regulations and collecting fees from commercial vehicle drivers typically falls under the jurisdiction of designated transportation authorities or agencies rather than the police. Therefore, it raises questions as to why police officers would engage in such activities.

Entrapped in a web of dilemma and confusion, we citizens watch with dimmed and tired eyes as police officers display their chameleon-like behaviour. Are they truly for the people or against them?

Society now views statements from the police with scepticism, like a rotten tooth that needs to be extracted. The phrase "Police is your friend" has become an archaic saying that has never held any real significance or effect.

Do we venture out hoping to be protected and safeguarded by the police, or do we try to avoid them as much as possible to prevent exploitation? Should we feel safe at checkpoints, or do we need to be constantly on guard to avoid being framed? These are the questions that leave us in a state of dilemma.

While the practice of informal fee collection by individuals such as "agberos" may be common in some regions, it is important for law enforcement officers to uphold their professional standards and not participate in such acts.

Ultimately, the issue at hand reflects a larger societal challenge where individuals, including bus drivers, are navigating financial hardships and seeking ways to sustain their livelihoods.

As conscientious citizens, it is crucial to raise awareness and advocate for accountable and transparent policing practices. By holding authorities accountable and promoting ethical conduct, we can collectively foster a community where the integrity and professionalism of law enforcement are upheld.

Akeredolu Israel can be reached via [email protected]