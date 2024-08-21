Nigeria: Edo Gov'ship - Oshiomhole Decries Inability to Access Public Facilities for APC Campaigns

20 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello

Ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has condemned the denial of access for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use public school premises for campaigns by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, during the APC's ward-to-ward campaign, Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, expressed his frustration over the issue.

He noted that many of these schools were constructed during his tenure as governor, making it all the more perplexing that his party would be denied the use of such facilities for campaign purposes.

He further criticised Governor Obaseki, reminding him that his position is that of a caretaker, temporarily holding office on behalf of the people of Edo State, warning that the governor would be held accountable for his actions once his tenure concludes.

"We will deny Obaseki the use of federal roads if he deprives us of using government schools again. Next time he stops us, we will enter and use the facilities," he declared.

Shifting focus to the upcoming election, Oshiomhole noted that the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, would participate in a debate.

However, he insisted that the debate be conducted in the Esan dialect and moderated by Esan people, emphasising that "charity begins at home."

Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC governorship candidate, took the opportunity to outline his vision for the state. He pledged to declare a state of emergency in critical sectors such as roads, education, health, and security if elected.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.