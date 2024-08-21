Nigeria: Examination Malpractice - A Silent but Deadly Threat to Nigeria's Future

Examination malpractice is a growing concern in educational institutions worldwide and Nigeria is no exception. Despite being a punishable offence in the country which attracts 3-5 years imprisonment with or without the option of fine under the Examination Malpractices Act, Cap E15, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, the reports of malpractice in examination carried out in the country are quite alarming, with thousands of cases recorded annually.

Kwara State University recently expelled 175 students for examination malpractice; Moshood Abiola Polytechnic suspended 19 students for examination malpractice, while WAEC withheld 215,267 candidates' results (11.92% of total candidates) due to malpractice. JAMB also withheld 64,624 candidates' results for possible infractions.

Examination malpractice has become a tough dragon to battle in the country's education system as it can be found in almost all the examinations carried out in the country and this not only affects the individuals involved but also undermines the credibility of our nation's educational system, the welfare of our society, as well the future of our youths.

It is also deadly in all the sectors of the country, most especially the health sector. In the case of a medical student who passes exams through malpractice, who may become a doctor without possessing the necessary knowledge and skills, that can lead to misdiagnosis, incorrect treatment, and even patient harm or death.

Similarly, in the engineering sector, examination malpractice can have deadly consequences in a situation where an engineer who passes exams through malpractice designs faulty structures that can lead to the collapse of the building or bridge and in turn result in the loss of lives and property, causing irreparable damage.

Nigeria has experienced 135 building collapse incidents and at least 26 deaths between 2022 and 2024 mostly due to poor planning and design, structural instability, substandard building materials and construction errors which can be linked to the incompetence of engineers who might have engaged in examination malpractice.

There are many reasons behind examination malpractice. However, the most silent and yet deadliest is the pressure to succeed and meet societal expectations. Students are often pressured to pass at all costs, leading them to seek shortcuts and cheat.

There is this moral decay in our society today where we often measure success according to how much you can acquire certificates and good grades at school, without bothering to probe more into the process through which that success was achieved. Emphasis is mostly put on the end result often justifying the means.

However, that should not be the case as it creates a mindset where students feel that passing exams is more important than actual knowledge, leading them to resort to malpractices to achieve the desired grades, rather than putting in the effort to truly learn and understand the subject matter.

Additionally, the cultural emphasis on paper qualifications over skills development and knowledge also discourages students from trying to learn other skills apart from getting paper qualifications, leading them to focus solely on passing exams and obtaining certificates rather than exploring other valuable skills and interests.

Furthermore, the 16-year age requirement for JAMB registration can lead to students being underprepared for the exam, resulting in increased stress which can affect their mental health and also cause higher likelihood of malpractice. This age requirement can also lead to students being rushed through their secondary education, without adequate time to develop necessary skills and knowledge.

According to the 9-3-4 educational system introduced in 2006, the minimum age at which someone should complete senior secondary school education is 18 years and this system was put in place for many reasons, after careful deliberation by our previous leaders aimed at improving education outcomes, increase efficiency and align with international education standards.

To address examination malpractice, it is essential to enlighten students about examination ethics, the fruits of hard work, honesty, and pride in one's labour as well as the consequences of examination malpractice. Graduates should also be required to undergo comprehensive proficiency tests when seeking employment, whistleblowers should be encouraged and protected. The examination malpractice Law set in place should also be strictly enforced, with no exceptions in order to deter potential offenders.

Additionally, it is also crucial for Nigerians to acknowledge that school is not for everyone and also provide alternative paths for those who do not thrive well in traditional academic settings, focusing on their skills and talents development, as well as entrepreneurship.

We should recall that many successful individuals have achieved greatness without formal education. For example Richard Branson the founder of Virgin Group dropped out of school, Bill Gates one of the richest men on earth dropped out of college, Mark Zuckerberg the founder of Facebook also dropped out of college while the famous Henry Ford of Ford Motors never even attended college. These individuals are living proof that success is not solely dependent on formal education.

Parents should also cut their children some slack and allow them to pursue their true passions, rather than forcing them to fulfill their own unfulfilled dreams or a predetermined career path. For example, a parent forcing his child to study law to continue his legacy but the child is more interested in architecture or engineering, that child might not really excel in law because it is not what he/she is passionate about and in order to please the parent, he/she might resort to examination malpractice to pass at all cost and not disappoint the parent.

Our country has already been crippled by electoral malpractice; we have all seen the consequences of not doing things the right way. We should learn from our mistakes and ensure that examination malpractice does not do the same to our beloved country. We should do our possible best to prevent it from wreaking any more havoc than it has already done.

Aisha Dahuwa is a Mass Communication student at Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja