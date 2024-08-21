Nigeria: Amnesty International Condemns Ajaero's Police Invitation

Amnesty International expressed concern about the police's threat to arrest Joe Ajaero, the president of NLC.

Amnesty International has condemned the terrorism-related allegations levelled against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero.

The internal human rights group said the allegations are an attempt by the federal government to silence the union's right to question governmental policies that affect them.

The group made the observation on Tuesday in a statement by its Nigeria's office head, Isa Sanusi.

According to the group, it is deeply concerned by the threats to arrest Mr Ajaero, describing it as a fresh attempt to intimidate and harass the leadership of the workers' union.

The international non-profit argued that this action violates various legal instruments, such as international human rights law and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which protect freedom of association.

"The Nigerian authorities have an obligation not only to respect the rights of workers but also to protect these rights from abuse. Freedom of association is guaranteed, and workers cannot be targeted for participating in trade union activities.

"We urge the authorities to end this pattern of brazen impunity and respect the right of the labour unions to agree or disagree with the government and its policies," it said.

On Monday, the Nigerian police invited Mr Ajaero to appear at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for an interview over an alleged terrorism-related case. They threatened to arrest him should he fail to honour the invitation.

Recurring issue

This is not the first time the police have gone after Mr Ajaero since becoming the NLC president.

In November 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Mr Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital and taken to an unknown destination.

Noting the trend, Amnesty International said the invitation by the police is the latest in the spate of unlawful attempts by the Nigerian government to silence the umbrella labour union by arresting its leader and discrediting its activities.

"No one was held to account for the assault. Recently, Nigeria Police raided the headquarters of NLC and carted away documents and books. After the raid, the union labour leaders had to go into hiding for safety reasons. In February, the leadership of NLC cried out over threats and intimidation they faced over a legitimate strike action," the group said.

The organisation also said the Nigerian government tries by hook and crook to use state institutions to discredit them, and "this is a new low in this government's human rights records."

"The Nigerian government is clearly and unlawfully interfering with the functioning of an independent workers union by targeting its leaders with baseless accusations that are gradually crippling the activities of the union.

"The organisation urges the Nigerian authorities to immediately end this bizarre crackdown on leaders of the nation's labour union. The allegations against NLC and its leadership are just punitive measures aimed solely at deterring and punishing them for standing up for workers' rights," it said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on Monday, the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja invited Mr Ajaero over allegations of terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

A letter from the IRT, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adamu Muazu, directed Mr Ajaero to appear for an interview at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the IRT complex located at Guzape Junction in Abuja.

However, the NLC's legal team replied to the police on Tuesday, saying Mr Ajaero could not honour the invitation as scheduled "in view of the fact that your invitation letter was received by him yesterday (Monday)."

"He has an engagement that had been fixed before the receipt of the invitation letter," read the letter signed by Samuel Ogala, a lawyer from the law firm of Femi Falana, a prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria International Organisations Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The letter sought a nine-day postponement of Mr Ajaero's appearance for the interview.

"Therefore, Comrade Ajaero is prepared for your interview on Wednesday, 29 August 2024," the letter said.

It also requested the police to provide "the details and nature of the allegations of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime levelled against him". The letter said the request is based on section 36 of the Nigerian constitution.

The police invitation came in the wake of a controversial police raid on the NLC headquarters in Abuja on 7 August.

On 9 August, the police admitted to conducting the raid but maintained that the NLC was not the target.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the target was a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation. He said the suspect was traced to a shop within the building where the NLC secretariat is located.

However, NLC insisted that the police had intentionally raided the NLC offices.