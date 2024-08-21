Ghana: NCA Invites Public Inputs to Regulate Promotional Messages From Telcos

21 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The NCA's proposed guidelines aim to set clear industry standards for the distribution of these messages, ensuring that they are sent in a transparent, ethical, and legally compliant manner.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has initiated a public consultation regarding its Draft Guidelines for the Management of Network Promotional Messages. These guidelines are designed to protect consumers from the influx of unsolicited promotional content sent by telecom companies and their affiliates.

In recent times, many consumers have voiced their dissatisfaction not only with unwanted paid subscriptions but also with the overwhelming number of promotional messages filling their inboxes.

The NCA's proposed guidelines aim to set clear industry standards for the distribution of these messages, ensuring that they are sent in a transparent, ethical, and legally compliant manner.

"Additionally, the guidelines aim to protect consumer rights by providing clear opt-in and opt-out mechanisms, regulate the frequency and timing of promotional messages and harmonise sender identification names and short codes for better consumer recognition," a statement said.

Some of the key objectives outlined in Section 3 of the draft guidelines include:

  1. Controlling the rise in the number of promotional messages sent to consumers.
  2. Protecting the rights and interests of consumers.
  3. Decreasing the frequency of promotional messages.
  4. Managing the repeated sending of identical promotional content within a short period.
  5. Ensuring that service providers standardize sender names and shortcodes.
  6. Providing consumers with the choice to voluntarily opt-in or opt-out of receiving these messages.

The NCA has emphasized the importance of public input in this regulatory process. The consultation period, which began on August 2, 2024, will continue until September 19, 2024.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.