Liberia Anti-Corruption Commissions Investigates Senator Nat Mcgill Over Alleged Role in Payroll Padding While Serving As Minister of State

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has taken a bold step by launching an investigation into Senator Nathaniel McGill, the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, over allegations of corruption.

In a communication served to Senator McGill, the LACC announced that it has initiated an investigation into allegations of payroll padding and corruption related to salary payments for a supplementary payroll containing 728 names at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. This payroll was allegedly created outside the framework of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) under McGill's directive during his time as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

The LACC stated that the supplementary payroll, which contained 728 names, was established under McGill's instructions and was marred by irregularities, amounting to payroll administrative malpractice and corruption.

The LACC's letter to McGill states: "Given your position as Minister of State at the time, the LACC believes that you could provide useful information to aid its investigation. Hence, you are invited to appear before the Commission. You are also advised to bring your legal counsel and any relevant documents to support your testimony."

McGill is expected to appear before the LACC today, Wednesday. This marks the first time that McGill will face questioning over the corruption allegations that have been leveled against him.

Damaging Audit Report

McGill's summoning comes on the heels of a damning audit report by the General Auditing Commission (GAC). The GAC reported there was no evidence that the Ministry developed policies to regulate the hiring and management of supplementary personnel. The audit revealed that 739 staff members were listed under the supplementary payroll, with an annual salary expense of US$2,622,060--more than 50% higher than the total salary expense for regular staff.

The GAC further noted there was no evidence that the Ministry budgeted and reported the salaries of supplementary personnel as a unique line item in the approved budget and financial/expenditure reports. Instead, the salaries were financed by reallocating funds from other budget items, including consultancy fees, without the required approval from the Deputy Minister of Budget and the Civil Service Agency.

The audit found documentation gaps in the personnel files for the supplementary staff. Missing documents included employment contracts, employee identification numbers, CVs, terms of reference, police clearances, and copies of credentials or qualifications for numerous employees. The audit highlighted that 235 out of 392 requested files were not provided for review.

The GAC warned the failure to develop, approve, and implement policies to regulate the hiring and management of supplementary personnel could lead to arbitrary decisions, non-compliance with applicable laws, and impaired achievement of the Ministry's objectives.

McGill's Response to Corruption Allegations

McGill's invitation for questioning by the LACC follows his recent challenge to the United States and Liberian governments to investigate him and provide proof of his involvement in corruption. In a recent press conference, McGill called on both governments to address the sanctions imposed on him and to hold both past and current public officials accountable for their actions while in office.

Responding to the LACC invitation, he wrote on his Facebook, "They have requested my presence to provide information that will assist in their ongoing investigation into allegations of payroll padding and corruption related to salary payments on a supplementary payroll containing 728 names at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs."

This marks the first time that Senator McGill has been summoned by a government body to respond to corruption allegations since being sanctioned by the United States government in August 2022.

For the past two years, McGill has repeatedly challenged the U.S. sanctions, insisting that he has no record of corruption during his tenure as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

Now, in another August--the same month in which he was sanctioned by the U.S. government--the Joseph Boakai-led administration has brought forward new allegations of corruption against McGill, who now serves as a Senator.

Since the inception of the Boakai administration, McGill and other opposition figures have frequently criticized the current leadership for "bad governance."

Recently, McGill and former officials from the Weah administration described the ongoing anti-corruption efforts as an attempt to silence opposition voices.

This sentiment was echoed in McGill's Facebook post on Tuesday, August 20, after he received a communication from the LACC to respond to corruption allegations stemming from his time overseeing the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs during the Weah administration.

"In light of our unwavering stance against bad governance and the government's unsuccessful attempts to silence our voice, we have received formal communication from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC)," McGill said.

Despite the allegations, McGill remains resolute and undeterred.

"Out of respect for the LACC, we will attend the inquiry session scheduled for tomorrow at 11 AM, after which I will address the press," McGill added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that no number of allegations can deter or silence him.

Meanwhile, McGill reiterated he will continue to advocate for transparency and accountability and remains steadfast in his efforts to ensure that good governance prevails.

Sanctioned for corruption

Senator McGill, a former Chairman of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs under the administration of ex-President George Manneh Weah, was forced to resign after being sanctioned by the U.S. government. The sanctions were based on allegations that McGill engaged in bribery, received kickbacks for steering contracts to companies in which he held an interest, and manipulated public procurement processes to award multi-million-dollar contracts to these companies.

The U.S. government also accused McGill of involvement in various other corrupt schemes, including soliciting bribes from government office seekers, misappropriating government assets for personal gain, and using government funds for his own projects. He allegedly made off-the-books cash payments to senior government leaders and organized warlords to threaten political rivals.

Despite these allegations, McGill maintains his innocence. Although the current LACC investigation is not directly connected to the U.S. sanctions, observers view it as a positive development that could lead to holding McGill and other officials accused of corruption accountable.