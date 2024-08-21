Ghana: Dr Bawumia Promises to Protect Environment - If Elected President

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged his commitment to implementing measures to protect the environment if elected President in the 2024 General Election.

He said he would initiate plans to enhance the restoration and protection of forests and biodiversity hotspots, through reforestation by targeting 30,000 hectares of degraded areas for reforestation and development of plantations.

Dr Bawumia made the pledge at the launch of the NPP manifesto, which was held in Takoradi in the Western Region on Sunday.

He also mentioned measures, including establishment of 1,000 hectares of bamboo and rattan plantations to serve as watershed protection annually, as well as providing tree seedlings and plantain suckers to at least 1,000 communities, to enhance the reforestation and plantation development.

Dr Bawumia also said he would expand public infrastructure across the country, with key focus on aviation.

He also revealed plans to commence the construction of the long-awaited Cape Coast Airport, in the Central Region, and as well as a new airport in the Upper East Region.

Dr Bawumia announced that funding for the Cape Coast Airport has already been secured under a US$2 billion facility from the South Korean Government.

He said the project, once completed, would boost tourism and trade in the Central Region by improving connectivity and reducing travel time for both domestic and international visitors.

"The Cape Coast Airport has been a priority for us, and with the funding in place from the Korean facility, we are ready to break ground and begin construction," Dr Bawumia said.

He said the construction of the airport was necessary, especially given Cape Coast's status as a key tourist hub due to its rich historical and cultural significance.

Dr Bawumia also that plans to build an airport in the Upper East Region, was public-private sector collaboration.

He said the proposed Upper East Airport was part of a broader strategy to open up the northern part of the country to greater economic opportunities, enhance regional integration and improve access to transportation.

"We want to ensure that every region of Ghana has access to world-class infrastructure. The Upper East Airport will play a pivotal role in boosting trade, tourism, and investment in the northern sector of the country," Dr Bawumia stated.

He said the construction of the airports would be undertaken with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, and that they would be designed to meet the future demands of air travel in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia assured that the airports projects, would create numerous jobs during both the construction and operational phases, and boost the local economy.