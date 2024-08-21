Ghana: Policeman Allegedly Murders Man Over Lorry Fare

A policeman has been arrested for the alleged murder of a male adult at Koans Estate, near Kuntunse in Accra, last Sunday.

General Constable Smith Gyeke allegedly shot Stanley Ahadzi during a confrontation over disputed lorry fare.

The suspect, identified as a ride-hailing driver (a driver who uses his or her personal vehicles to transport passengers), is reportedly in police custody assisting in investigations into the case.

A press release signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, sighted by The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the body

had been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The statement said the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management Board have visited the family Gyeke to commiserate with them and assured them that the matter would be investigated.

The police stated that Dr Dampare assured the family that the policeman involved would be made to face justice.

The statement said a police clinical psychologist and other officers have been assigned to the family to support them.

The police assured the public, especially the family that justice would be served.