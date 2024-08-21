Rwanda: Burundi's Kidum, Shauku Band Return With 'Soirée Dansante' Concert

Renowned Burundi zouk maestro Kidum and Rwanda's popular Shauku Band will host a concert titled "Soirée Dansante" (Evening of Dance) on August 23 at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV).

This event is part of the "100 Stages in 1000 Hills" series of the "Mapenzi" singer's performances in Kigali over the years. Kidum, known for his hit song "Kumushaha", last performed in Kigali at the Kigali Jazz Junction held at KCEV in 2023. He was joined by Rwandan afro-pop star Confy and Ugandan boy band B2C.

According to the concert organiser, Dany Zibera Uwizeyimana, the event will exclusively accommodate tables for the audience, both at the front and back inside the venue. The evening will feature live performances, with Shauku Band sharing the stage with Kidum, whose real name is Jean Pierre Nimbona.

"This is an evening of dance for people looking to refresh and have fun. The two will perform a diverse range of songs, catering to the audience present," said Uwizeyimana.

Also read:

Kidum: King of live music

In a phone conversation with The New Times, Kidum expressed his gratitude and shared his thoughts on performing in Rwanda noting; "Rwandans haven't had enough of me. They always give me a warm welcome and appreciate my presence for the over 100 stages I've performed on in Kigali."

"It's always like coming home, and I believe my experience will not disappoint," he added.

Kidum began his music career as a drummer in Burundi, playing with bands such as Imvumero Band (1986-1992) and Imboneza Band (1992-1993). In 1994, he launched his own band, Electric Power, but it lasted only a year due to the war in Burundi. He later fled to Kenya, where he joined the Hot Rod Band, working with them until 2003. In 2004, he formed his own band, the Boda Boda Band.

Kidum remains immensely popular in his home country and East Africa with a pool of hit songs like 'Sherekea', 'Amosozi y'Urukundo', 'Intimba', 'Amafaranga' and 'Haturudi Nyuma', which features Ugandan artiste Juliana Kanyomozi, among many more.