West Africa: Tinubu - Ecowas States Must Urgently Ratify, Implement Anti-Corruption Protocol

·Says he's strengthened nation's anti-graft agencies via funding, non interference

·UN: Africa loses estimated $88.6bn annually to illicit financial flows

·NACIWA's permanent headquarters sited in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on member-nations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to, as a matter of necessity, ratify and fully implement the ECOWAS Protocol against Corruption.

Tinubu made the call yesterday during the sixth Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA), held at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja.

The appeal was in line with the president's determination to wipe out corruption in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.

From mere commitment and intention, Tinubu urged ECOWAS member-states to take action by implementing the anti-graft protocol.

He maintained that the region's future depended on its capacity to build governance structures that were not just transparent, accountable, and efficient, but also served the interests of the people.

Tinubu also announced Nigeria's donation of an office building for the permanent headquarters of NACIWA in the country.

The president, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said, "In recognition of NACIWA's pivotal role in our regional anti-corruption efforts, I am proud to announce that the Nigerian government has donated a property to serve as NACIWA's permanent headquarters.

"This gesture underscores our commitment to strengthening NACIWA's institutional capacity and providing a solid operational foundation. As we deliberate on implementing the ECOWAS Protocol against Corruption, I urge all member states to renew their commitment to this cause."

The ECOWAS chairman urged member countries to move beyond rhetoric and focus on concrete actions targeted at harmonising their "legal frameworks to close loopholes exploited by corrupt individuals".

He listed other tangible actions required to include enhancing cross-border cooperation in investigations and asset recovery, investing in innovative technologies to detect and prevent corrupt practices, promoting transparency in public procurement and resource management, engaging civil society and the media as partners in the region's anti-corruption efforts, and strengthening the independence and capacity of its national anti-corruption institutions.

Demanding full implementation of the ECOWAS Protocol against Corruption, Tinubu stated , "The task before us is enormous, but so significant is our collective resolve by working together, sharing best practices, and leveraging our diverse strengths, we can create a formidable bulwark against corruption in West Africa.

"All member-states must ratify and fully implement the ECOWAS protocol against corruption. Let us move from commitment to action, from intention to implementation. The future of our region depends on our ability to create transparent, accountable, and efficient governance structures that serve the interests of our people."

Highlighting the dangers of corruption, he maintained that it had remained "one of the most significant obstacles to the progress and prosperity of our nations".

He added that corruption "undermines the very fabric of our societies, erodes public trust, and impedes the equitable distribution of resources. As leaders, we are responsible for confronting this challenge head-on with unwavering resolve and concerted action."

Outlining the steps he had taken to tackle corruption in Nigeria since he assumed office as president last year, the ECOWAS chairman said he strengthened "all the anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria by not interfering in their activities and ensuring that they are adequately funded.

"I have also encouraged them to operate within the ambit of the law. This is a template, which I recommended to other states within the region."

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to NACIWA's success "and the broader anti-corruption agenda within ECOWAS".

He assured that working together would enable member countries to "build more vital institutions, foster regional unity, and pave the way for a prosperous and corruption-free West Africa".

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, said there was an urgent need for regional and global cooperation in the battle against corruption, describing it as a cancer that threatens Africa's stability and development.

Tuggar stated, "Corruption is a cancer that has eaten deeply into the fabric of many African nations. It has been a persistent obstacle to development, undermining our institutions, eroding public trust, and exacerbating poverty."

He stressed that in Nigeria, corruption had fuelled insecurity and discontent, making it a matter of life and death.

Tuggar also highlighted the alarming scale of financial loss due to corruption, pointing to United Nations estimates that Africa loses $88.6 billion annually to illicit financial flows - funds that could have been used for essential public services, like schools and hospitals.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), emphasised the crucial role of collaborative efforts in the fight against corruption.

Fagbemi said, "The fight against corruption is not just a matter of institutional duty, but a crucial step towards securing a better future for our nations.

"We must work diligently to implement policies and strategies that effectively counter this menace."

Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, urged regional anti-corruption bodies to adapt their strategies to evolving threats.

Olukoyede said, "Corruption continues to evolve, adopting new forms and exploiting technological advancements. We must constantly adapt our strategies and enhance our capabilities."

Similarly, Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Aliyu, said the fight against corruption was a long-term struggle requiring unwavering commitment.

Aliyu said, "Confronting this hydra-headed monster has become imperative given the debilitating challenges and effects posed by corruption on economic development."

He called for full adherence to the 2021 ECOWAS protocol on anti-corruption and recommended the use of digital tools to enhance the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures.

Representative of the ECOWAS President, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, outlined the strides made by ECOWAS, in collaboration with national anti-corruption agencies, to include implementing policies that promote transparency and good governance.

Musah, however, acknowledged that there was still considerable work to be done.

He said, "Corruption remains one of the most significant challenges facing our nations. It undermines economic growth, erodes public trust, and hinders the development of our societies. As we convene today, we must reaffirm our commitment to tackling this issue head-on."