Nigeria: Dominican Republic 2024 - Flamingos Back in Camp for Final Camping

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 35 players to the camp of Nigeria's U17 girls, Flamingos, as the team commences the first phase of final preparations for the 8th FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals to be staged in the Dominican Republic later this year.

The Nigerian girls notched an awe-inspiring total of 25 goals in six matches in the qualifying race, routing the Central African Republic by six goals in each leg, dismissing Burkina Faso 7-1 on aggregate in the third round and turning back Liberia 6-1 on aggregate in the final round.

Extraordinary poacher Harmony Chidi, who set a jaw-dropping record of 13 goals in the qualifying series, tops the list of invitees alongside her strike partner Peace Effiong, with team captain Taiwo Afolabi, goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma and defender Prisca Nwachukwu also prominent.

The 8th FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals will be staged in the cities of Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, from 16th October - 3rd November.

All the invited players:

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Sunshine Queens); Sylvia Echefu (Confluence Queens); Mary Igieneh (Osun Babes); Juliana Simon (Youthsfon Kaduna)

Defenders: Prisca Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Oluwatoyin Olowookere (Ekiti Queens); Rokibat Azeez (New Generation FA); Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Vivian Ekezie (Heartland Queens); Ololade Isiaka (Abia Angels); Timilehin Faluyi (Asisat Oshoala Academy); Elizabeth Adesuyi (Castmog Ladies)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Mary Aderemi (Bayelsa Queens); Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Oghenemairo Obruthe (City Sports); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Farikike Moses (Dannaz Queens); Amarachukwu Onuorah (Edo Queens); Justina Owolabi (Ondo State Academy); Adanna Nwachukwu (Naija Ratels)

Forwards: Yetunde Ayantosho (Heartland Queens); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Kudirat Arogundade (Green Foot); Ramota Kareem (Honey Badgers); Aisha Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Blessing Ifitezue (Delta Queens); Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy); Aishat Bolarinwa (Ghetto Tigers); Azeezat Oluwole (Right Vision Academy)

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia

Group C: Korea DPR, Mexico, Kenya, England

Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil, Zambia