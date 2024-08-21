Nigeria: Killing of 17 Soldiers - President General, 2 Other Okuama Leaders Arrested

20 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Felix Igbekoyi

President General of Ewu Kingdom, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, are among the eight persons wanted in connection with the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State. Two other leaders of Okuama, Chief Belvis Adogbo and Dennis Akugbaye, have been arrested by men in military uniforms.

While Ekpekpo was said to have been arrested at an undisclosed location in Sapele on Sunday night, Adagbo and Akugbaye were also said to have been arrested Monday morning by armed men in plain clothes at various locations in Ughelli, Delta State.

The arrest, according to an Okuama leader who does not want to be mentioned, may not be unconnected with the March incident, which led to the death of 17 military personnel.

The Okuama leader, who revealed that their whereabouts are unknown, said that they don't know why their leaders are being picked up by officials suspected to be DSS operatives.

The arrest is coming when peace is gradually returning to the troubled Okuama community as the Delta State government plans to resettle the displaced people.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Delta Command, SP Bright Edafe, said he would brief the media on the development.

There has been no official statement from any security agencies at press time.

Recall that the Nigerian Army declared eight persons wanted in connection with the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its official X account.

The persons declared wanted include seven men and one woman.

Okuama Community was completely razed in March 2024 by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in a reprisal attack following the murder of 17 military personnel by unknown gunmen near the community.

Every building, including hospitals, schools and other private buildings in the agrarian community, was reduced to rubble.

