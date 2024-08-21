Nigeria: Bauchi Rep Distributes N85m Empowerment

20 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Khalid Idris Doya

The member representing the Bauchi federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu, has distributed cash and fertiliser worth N85 million to youth, women and other vulnerable people to cushion the effects of the hardship in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Bauchi at the occasion under "Ali Garu Economic Empowerment Programme," the lawmaker said that the package consisted of cash and 600 bags of fertiliser to the beneficiaries, assuring that ATM alerts would be witnessed by the beneficiaries even before the conclusion of the ceremony.

Hon. Aliyu Garu disclosed that similar packages would be unveiled within the next two weeks to ensure that all electoral wards benefit from the empowerment.

Ali Aminu Garu explained that these are, apart from the daily empowerment being received by constituents on domestic matters such as marriages, feedings and even farming, to make ends meet.

According to him, the empowerment included the presentation of a vehicle to a constituent who has been supportive all along for the past year.

He further assured assistance to women forks in the next distribution ceremony and educational empowerment, such as scholarship awards and other assistance in pursuit of education.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the Bauchi local government council, Hon. Mahmood Baba Maaji Abubakar, noted that the empowerment would boost the socio-economic activities of the beneficiaries.

Hon. Mahmood Baba Maaji asked beneficiaries of the empowerment to be judicious in their acumen and urged them to support and cooperate with the lawmaker for bountiful democratic dividends.

On his part, leader and stakeholder in PDP in Bauchi local government, Alhaji Muhammad Garba Noma, commended the rep member for the gesture, which he said would go a long way in supporting the beneficiaries, urged the PDP family to work hard for the development of the party and its success in next general elections.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.