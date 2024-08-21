Nigeria: Bauchi Rep Distributes N85m Empowerment

The member representing the Bauchi federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu, has distributed cash and fertiliser worth N85 million to youth, women and other vulnerable people to cushion the effects of the hardship in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Bauchi at the occasion under "Ali Garu Economic Empowerment Programme," the lawmaker said that the package consisted of cash and 600 bags of fertiliser to the beneficiaries, assuring that ATM alerts would be witnessed by the beneficiaries even before the conclusion of the ceremony.

Hon. Aliyu Garu disclosed that similar packages would be unveiled within the next two weeks to ensure that all electoral wards benefit from the empowerment.

Ali Aminu Garu explained that these are, apart from the daily empowerment being received by constituents on domestic matters such as marriages, feedings and even farming, to make ends meet.

According to him, the empowerment included the presentation of a vehicle to a constituent who has been supportive all along for the past year.

He further assured assistance to women forks in the next distribution ceremony and educational empowerment, such as scholarship awards and other assistance in pursuit of education.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the Bauchi local government council, Hon. Mahmood Baba Maaji Abubakar, noted that the empowerment would boost the socio-economic activities of the beneficiaries.

Hon. Mahmood Baba Maaji asked beneficiaries of the empowerment to be judicious in their acumen and urged them to support and cooperate with the lawmaker for bountiful democratic dividends.

On his part, leader and stakeholder in PDP in Bauchi local government, Alhaji Muhammad Garba Noma, commended the rep member for the gesture, which he said would go a long way in supporting the beneficiaries, urged the PDP family to work hard for the development of the party and its success in next general elections.