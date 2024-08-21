Nigeria: Social Dialogue, a Pillar for Sustainable Development - Barr Ballason

20 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Chief Executive Officer of the House of Justice, Gloria Ballason, has called for robust social dialogue to be adopted as a cornerstone for fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.

Barr Ballason made this call yesterday at Abuja's National Workshop of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

She emphasised the need for an inclusive, transparent, and accountable approach across all arms of government - the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.

Ballason argued that effective social dialogue can ensure that policies are responsive to Nigerian citizens' needs and reflect diverse perspectives.

She added that parliamentarians can craft more comprehensive laws by engaging in public hearings, consultations, and participatory legislative processes.

"Moreover," she stressed, "the judiciary must position itself as both a court of law and a court of justice, using social dialogue to consider the broader societal implications of its rulings."

Ballason proposed strategic planning, a multi-sectoral approach, fostering political will, flexible models, and civic resilience as critical strategies for embedding social dialogue into Nigeria's development framework.

While expressing optimism for Nigeria's future, she emphasised the nation's potential for greatness if its citizens remain vigilant against those who seek to undermine its progress.

"Nigeria shall be great if we don't allow its enemies to overcome those of us who love it," she declared.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.