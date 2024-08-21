Nigeria: Social Dialogue, a Pillar for Sustainable Development - Barr Ballason

The Chief Executive Officer of the House of Justice, Gloria Ballason, has called for robust social dialogue to be adopted as a cornerstone for fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.

Barr Ballason made this call yesterday at Abuja's National Workshop of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

She emphasised the need for an inclusive, transparent, and accountable approach across all arms of government - the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.

Ballason argued that effective social dialogue can ensure that policies are responsive to Nigerian citizens' needs and reflect diverse perspectives.

She added that parliamentarians can craft more comprehensive laws by engaging in public hearings, consultations, and participatory legislative processes.

"Moreover," she stressed, "the judiciary must position itself as both a court of law and a court of justice, using social dialogue to consider the broader societal implications of its rulings."

Ballason proposed strategic planning, a multi-sectoral approach, fostering political will, flexible models, and civic resilience as critical strategies for embedding social dialogue into Nigeria's development framework.

While expressing optimism for Nigeria's future, she emphasised the nation's potential for greatness if its citizens remain vigilant against those who seek to undermine its progress.

"Nigeria shall be great if we don't allow its enemies to overcome those of us who love it," she declared.