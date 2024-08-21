Nigeria: Kano Assembly Commences Retreat On Financial Autonomy of State Legislature

The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced a 3-day retreat for members and management staff on the legality and operations of financial autonomy of state legislature and the challenges of representation in Nigeria.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Adamawa State, the speaker of the House, Jibril Falgore, emphasised the Assembly's commitment to strengthening the capacity and enhancing the legislative knowledge in fulfilling their constitutional duties.

Spokesperson of the speaker, Kamaluddeen Shawai, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, quoted the speaker to have expressed the Assembly's readiness to collaborate with Governor Abba Yusuf in drafting quality legislation that will improve the living standards and socio-economic well-being of the citizens of the state.

While describing the retreat as timely, the speaker said the retreat, with the theme "Sustainable Public Accountability through Effective Law Making," will help enhance understanding of financial autonomy operations, challenges of representation and bills, among others, for members.

In his opening remarks, the team lead of Sahal Consulting, the facilitator of the retreat, Professor Abdullahi S. Danwanka, noted that issues relating to the legality and operations of financial autonomy of state legislature, budget tracking, monitoring, and the role of anti-corruption agencies in public accountability will be highlighted at the retreat.