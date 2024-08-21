Nigeria: Top Terrorists' Leader, 9 Others Surrender to Mnjtf

A high-ranking Boko Haram terrorist commander, 'Awana Alhaji Mele Keremi' and nine other terrorists have surrendered to the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Cross Kauwa in Borno State.

A statement by the chief military information officer, Lt-Col Olaniyi Osoba said Keremi, who served as the right-hand man to a notorious Boko Haram commander, confessed to his involvement in numerous terrorist operations along the Monguno-Baga axis.

He said the confession provides valuable intelligence to the authorities in the Lake Chad Basin.

In the same vein, troops of the MNJTF also welcomed Babagoni Modu and a family of eight who managed to escape from a Boko Haram camp in Marte.

He said Modu, a former member of the terrorist group, cited his disillusionment with their violent activities as the reason for his escape.

"The family, comprising two women, four men, and two children, recounted the harrowing experiences they endured at the hands of the terrorists before their daring escape," he added.

The statement said MNJTF troops also successfully detected and safely detonated multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Cross Kauwa, preventing potential harm to civilians and infrastructure in the area.

"The discovery and detonation of these IEDs highlight the vigilance and effectiveness of the troops in countering the threat posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents," he said.

He reiterated that the surrender of a high-ranking Boko Haram figure and the successful disposal of explosive devices represent significant victories in the ongoing campaign against terrorism in the area.