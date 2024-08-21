Nigeria: Groups Condemn Removal of Senator Buba As Mujaddadin Bauchi

Some legal pundits have observed that the Bauchi Emirate Council's decision to withdraw the traditional title of Mujaddadin Bauchi earlier conferred on Senator Shehu Buba has confirmed the incumbent administration's consistent pattern of dragging the revered traditional institution into politics.

The legal pundits, under the aegis of Lawyers for the Cause of Bauchi (LAWBA), Bauchi 'Gari Ya Waye' Group, and the Bauchi State Chapter of the Human Rights Community in Nigeria (HURICON), noted that the Bauchi Emirate Council's actions have led to its loss of public trust and confidence.

The group's coordinator, Usamat Kabir Adam, said at a mega press conference in Bauchi that available records in Bauchi have shown that the number of title holders removed or suspended, apparently at the behest of the PDP-led administration, in its nearly six years in office so far, has been six personalities.

Barrister Usamat Adam enumerated the removed title holders as Wakilin Birni (May 2021), Jakkadan Bauchi (January 2022), Wazirin Bauchi (January 2023i, Kauran Ningi (November 2023)and now Mujaddadin Bauchi.

The group argued that the number of persons whose traditional titles were withdrawn is even more than the number of such decisions taken by the six emirates in the state put together since independence.

Therefore, the groups reiterated their call for the emirs to do everything possible to redeem their image no matter what it may cost, saying, "After all, the Bala Kauran Bauchi-led administration will go with time, but the stool of their Royal Highnesses remains."