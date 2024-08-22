Burundi - Rhetoric Versus Reality: Repression of Civil Society Continues Under President Ndayishimiye's Government

Four years since the inauguration of President Ndayishimiye, there has been no slowdown in intimidation, harassment, arrests, detention and unfair prosecution of human rights defenders, activists, journalists and opposition members. In this briefing, Amnesty International assesses the challenges and severe restrictions faced by Burundian civil society and offers recommendations for improvement as the 2025 legislative and local elections approach.
