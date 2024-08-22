Africa: Edo 2024 - Yiaga Africa Trains 62 Journalists, CSOs

21 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"The purpose of the training is for the participants to know the purpose of watching the votes."

Yiaga Africa has trained over 62 journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on pre-election observation methodology for the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

The Media and Communication Officer of Yiaga, Jennifer Dafwat, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Benin.

Mrs Dafwat said the participants consisted of 19 females and 43 males drawn from media and CSOs in the state.

She said, "We have representations of about 30 Media Houses and 13 CSOs.

"The programme is tagged: "Yiaga Africa's Watching the Vote (WTV)-Elections Academy"

"The purpose of the training is for the participants to know the purpose of watching the votes.

"The training will enable the participants to have deeper understanding of this methodology and pass it down to the citizens

"It is through citizens' reports that we get pre-election observations, procedures and any other analysis," she said.

Earlier, Paul James, programme manager of Yiaga, said that the Yiaga team would collate data from 300 of the 4,419 polling units in Edo State.

Mr James said that 25 Yiaga election observers would be deployed across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He emphasised the deployment of information communication technology and statistics to build citizens' confidence in the forthcoming poll.

Nnamdi Aduba, a professor and board member of Yiaga, called for knowledge and intelligence sharing.

Mr Aduba, a lecturer at the University of Jos, lamented the "convoluted nature" of Nigerian politics and "avoidable irregularities" during the country's polls.

He argued that it was easy to win voters' support in an election if the electoral process was transparent and credible.

"I am so happy about what I am seeing around; democracy is for everyone. If you empower the natives, you will know that they are not stupid," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.