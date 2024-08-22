Nigeria: Another ASUU Strike Looms As Union Gives Govt 21 Days Ultimatum

ASUU asked the governments to address all the "outstanding issues" hindering the development of the nation's universities.

The university lecturers union, ASUU, has given the federal and state governments a fresh 21-day ultimatum to meet its demands or it will commence a nationwide strike.

ASUU asked the governments to address all the "outstanding issues" hindering the development of the nation's universities for which it last went on strike in 2022.

The ASUU National President, Emmanuel Osodeke, announced the ultimatum at a press conference held at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia, on Wednesday.

Mr Osodeke said the press conference was to inform the public about the outcome of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was held between 17 and 18 August at the University of Ibadan.

He said that the union would reconvene at the expiration of the 21 days' notice to take appropriate decision(s) as deemed necessary.

He said that the NEC condemned in strong terms the seeming refusal by the federal and state governments to decisively address all the issues raised by the union.

Mr Osodeke also said that the union rejected the "slow pace of the intervention" by the Minister of Education in resolving those issues.

According to him, the issues involve reviewing and signing the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and impactful funding, including the Emergency Revitalisation Fund for public universities.

They also include the payment of outstanding earned academic allowances, release of withheld salaries, promotion arrears and third-party deductions of its members.

"Other issues include stoppage of illegal recruitments, proliferation of public universities and abuse of universities' laws, regulations and processes.

"There is also an issue of removal of the universities from the Treasury Single Account and new IPPIS vis-a-vis to herald the autonomy of our universities," he said.

The ASUU boss also said that the NEC received "alarming reports" on the failed promises of the government in addressing the lingering issues that forced the union to embark on the nationwide strike of February to October 2022.

Mr Osodeke also said the union has declared Tuesday, 10 September as Victimised Lecturers' Day.

He said, "the day would be used to solidarise with its members unjustly persecuted across the nation's universities."

He also said that the union would use the day to register its displeasure with the avoidable labour-management crises at the Lagos State University, Kogi State University, Federal University of Technology Owerri and others.

Mr Osodeke said that the union rejected the federal government's recent move to divert the Tertiary Education Trust Fund's (TETFund) intervention grants to the Students' Education Loan Scheme.

He said that the move was antithetical to the original intent of the law establishing the Education Tax Fund, which now operates as TETFund.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the press conference was attended by the Zonal Coordinator, ASUU Owerri Zone, Dennis Aribodor, among other ASUU officials and members.

Incessant Strikes

ASUU has been criticised by many Nigerians, including fellow academics, for its incessant strikes.

The last nationwide strike by the union lasted for about eight months in 2022.

However, ASUU has always maintained that its demands are to protect public universities and the interests of lecturers.