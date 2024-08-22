Nigeria: Air Strikes Killed 5 Boko Haram Commanders in Borno - NAF

Soldiers attached with Operation Hadin Kai in the North East of Nigeria have bombarded some terrorists' enclaves in Borno State and killed at least five of its commanders, and 35 fighters, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Wednesday.

News of the success recorded by the Nigerian security agents in the North East, however, broke at a time when terrorists are reported to have yesterday killed many artisanal miners on site at Anguwan Mai-Giro, near Bassa in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State in North Central region of the country.

This development occurred at a time when news filtered that at least 15 bandits and three soldiers were died on Tuesday during a raid on the former's hideout at Gudiri, a settlement in Bashar District in Wase LGA of Plateau State.

Reporting the success recorded in the North East by the NAF, spokesmen of the Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that before the operation was carried out, intelligence revealed that the terrorists had migrated to Arina area in Borno State, where they were struck.

Gabkwet gave the names of the killed terrorists' commanders as Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari and Bakoura Arina Chiki.

He explained that intelligence revealed after the operation that 35 of their foot soldiers were severely injured or eliminated.

He said, "In a decisive effort to further weaken the activities of the remnants of terrorists operating in the North East while also protecting innocent civilians and our own troops, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai successfully executed an air interdiction mission on August 16, in Arina, Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

"Additionally, credible intelligence further revealed that five key terrorist leaders were either killed or severely injured in the strikes. The terrorists' commanders were believed to have been present at the location.

"Before the mission, intelligence revealed the clandestine migration of terrorists into the area from neighbouring locations.

"Confirmatory intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions were further conducted on 12 and 15 August, 2024, which identified numerous terrorists and active structures concealed under trees.

"Consequently, coordinated airstrikes were launched over the location and the targets successfully engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

"Battle Damage Assessment after the strikes revealed that several pieces of equipment, vehicles, water vessels and a suspected medical dispensary were obliterated by the strikes.

"This operation has, no doubt, significantly degraded the operational capacity of the few remaining terrorists in the region.

"The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in safeguarding the region and ensuring peace and security prevail", he further disclosed.

In the incident in Niger State, however, it was gathered that the miners who fell victim of the terrorists' attacks were from Kuta IDP camp, and went to the mining site seeking money for food. The exact number of casualties was unclear as of press time last night.

Residents informed our correspondent that the bandits, armed with firearms, stormed site yesterday afternoon, targeting the miners during the peak of their engagements.

They said bodies of some of the victims had been taken to Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro LGA.

Abba Usman, a resident, stated that the victims, aged between 14 and 35 years, had been displaced from Allawa and other communities and were residing at the Kuta IDP camp.

"At present, we cannot ascertain the exact number of casualties or injuries, as many individuals who went to the mining site have not yet returned.

"The victims were IDPs who sought to earn some money for food. The attackers followed them to the site. We urge the government to take decisive action against the perpetrators", he said. Ibrahim Muhammed Gando Allawa, Chairman, Allawa Eagle Eye Forum, gave the casualty number as 10.

"Almost ten Allawa people were mercilessly murdered today at Unguwar Mai Giro while hustling to find something to eat and feed their internally displaced families," he said.

He named some of the victims as Mallam Sule, Mubarak Isah, Habu Gigolo and Sani Yammaci.

Prior to the attack, there had been complaints by Allawa residents about terrorists taking over their homes and farms.

Residents of the community had previously reported that 26 women kidnapped earlier this year were still in captivity owing to their inability to raise the ransom for motorcycles demanded by the abductors. Yesterday's attack was the second on mining sites in the area within two years.

The first occurred on June 29, 2022 at a site owned by Chinese nationals in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of the same LGA, where four Chinese were reportedly kidnapped and 43 deaths recorded.

Government condemns attack

The acting governor of the state, Yakubu Garba, condemned the attack. A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mohammed Bago, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as "satanic, insensible, atrocious and callous".

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago is currently in the United States.

The acting governor said it is very disheartening and disturbing for humans to carry out such a barbaric and vicious act on their fellow human beings.

He commiserated with the affected families, community members and the entire people of Shiroro LGA and prayed Allah to repose the souls of the departed, comfort their loved ones and grant quick healing to those injured.

He restated the state government's "unwavering determination and commitment to taming the tide of insecurity in the state."

He urged security agencies not to be discouraged by the attacks on communities by men of the underworld, assuring them of support that would lead them "to victory over evil".

The spokesman of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, told Daily Trust that he would provide further details when available.

Troops raid bandits' enclave in Plateau

According to reports from Plateau State, there was a raid was on a suspected bandits' hideout out two days after the body of an abducted police officer was discovered by soldiers inside a bush in the Gudiri area.

The spokesman of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barracks, Major Aliyu Danja, declined to comment on the development, and referred our correspondent to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-agency security taskforce in Plateau State.

"Please reach out to Major Zhakom of STF OPSH. He will comment on that," he said.

When contacted, the media officer of OPSH, Major Samson Zhakom, neither answered calls nor replied to text messages by our correspondent.

A youth leader in Wase, Shafi'i Sambo, confirmed the incident, but could not give the casualty figure.

He said: "Following reports of ongoing criminal activities by the bandits, security personnel intervened and engaged them. Many bandits were killed, while others fled."

A member of a vigilante group, who pleaded anonymity, said: "We have just returned from the area. I was among those who joined the soldiers. Three soldiers were confirmed dead, and more than 15 bandits were killed.

"The community is relieved by the security intervention as the bandits had been terrorising them, rustling cattle and stealing property and money", the source said. Several communities in Wase LGA had been targeted by bandits, whom residents said, had been operating in Bashar District for years.

On May 21 this year, bandits attacked the Zurak community, killed over 40 villagers and injured many, including members of a vigilante group who are supporting the security forces in dealing with criminalities in the district.