Nigeria: How Nigeria Can Embrace Technological Innovations in Ensuring Food Security - Expert

Stakeholders in the agriculture and food value chain have been enjoined to explore the unique roles of technological innovation in securing the nation's food supply and supporting rural development.

The founder, Cultivate Africa, Dominic Joshua, made the call in his address at the Nigerian Agricultural Innovation Forum, which focused on the future of agriculture in Nigeria and food security.

Stressing that agriculture remained a cornerstone of the nation's economy, Mr Joshua highlighted the transformative trends currently reshaping the agricultural landscape, noting that the sector was witnessing a paradigm shift from traditional farming methods to tech-driven solutions.

He listed the integration of precision agriculture, biotechnology, and digital platforms as key drivers of change, with the potential to revolutionise food production and distribution.

He also referenced the use of drones for crop monitoring and the deployment of IoT sensors to optimise water usage and soil health.

These technologies, he noted, could increase crop yields by up to 40 per cent, giving a significant boost in a country where smallholder farmers contribute over 80 per cent of agricultural output.

"Precision farming isn't just a buzzword; it's the future," he remarked, acknowledging companies like FarmSense and AgriTech NG for leading the charge in providing farmers with real-time data for better decision-making.

He emphasised that the data-driven approach not only improves efficiency but also minimises waste, crucial in a country where post-harvest losses account for up to 30 per cent of total produce.

Mr Joshua also stressed the role of biotechnology in enhancing food security. He noted that genetically modified (GM) crops could be vital in ensuring a stable food supply, particularly amid the challenges posed by climate change.

"The introduction of drought-resistant and pest-resistant crop varieties can significantly mitigate the risks associated with erratic weather patterns," he explained, citing a recent study by the Nigerian Institute of Agricultural Research, which found that adopting improved seed varieties could increase maize and rice production by 25 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

"These figures are not just statistics -- they represent real opportunities to feed our growing population and reduce our dependence on food imports," he added.

Beyond technological innovations, Mr Joshua stressed the importance of empowering rural communities as a cornerstone for agricultural growth.

He explained that rural development and food security are intrinsically linked, with Cultivate Africa playing a pivotal role by implementing programmes that provide farmers with access to finance, training, and markets.

He highlighted Cultivate Africa's recent partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, aiming to disburse low-interest loans to smallholder farmers.

"Access to finance is a game-changer. With the right support, our farmers can invest in modern equipment, purchase high-quality inputs, and ultimately increase their productivity," he said.

Mr Joshua also pointed to the organisation's farmer education programmes, which have trained over 50,000 farmers in sustainable farming practices. "Knowledge is power, and when farmers are equipped with the latest techniques and tools, they can achieve remarkable results," he noted.

In his closing remarks, Mr Joshua shared his vision for Nigerian agriculture as a sector that not only feeds the nation but also drives economic growth and reduces poverty.

He called for increased investment in agricultural research and infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to build a resilient agricultural system capable of withstanding shocks from climate change, market fluctuations, or pandemics.

"We need to create a sustainable, food-secure future for Nigeria," he said, signaling a call to action for all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.