Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Sokoto Monarch, Vows to Crush Terrorists

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the death of Alhaji Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

The monarch was abducted along Sokoto - Sabon Birni Road while returning from an event weeks ago.

He was earlier seen in a 59-second viral video tied up by his abductors, pleading with the state government as well as well-wishers to come to his rescue.

Tinubu, in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, described "the savage attack on the traditional ruler as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that will not go without a decisive response."

The President extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

Tinubu furthered assured "Nigerians that his administration is aggressively removing threats to ensure the security of the nation and that these desperate acts of terror will be effectively countered."