Nigeria Can Boost Healthcare Access With Integrative Medicine - Experts

Experts and practitioners in integrative medicine have highlighted its potential to significantly improve healthcare access in Nigeria.

In his submission, Professor Olufunsho Awodele, a Consultant Toxicologist, emphasised the cost-effectiveness of integrative approaches,particularly for managing chronic diseases.

Awodele, said by incorporating herbal remedies and lifestyle modifications, individuals can reduce reliance on expensive pharmaceuticals and hospitalisations.

"Integrative medicine's focus on preventive care, such as nutrition, stress management, and lifestyle changes, can help reduce the incidence of chronic diseases. This aligns with the need for sustainable healthcare solutions," Awodele.

Awodele spoke on "Integrative Medicine approach: A Hidden Gold for Health and Economic Emancipation of Nigeria in the 21st Century" at the Association of Integrative Medicine practitioners Conference in Lagos.

"Focusing on preventive care--through nutrition, stress management, and lifestyle changes--can help reduce the incidence of chronic diseases, which are increasingly prevalent in Nigeria. Integrative medicine's emphasis on prevention aligns with the need for sustainable healthcare solutions."

Awodele explained that Integrative medicine often includes practices such as herbal medicine, traditional healing, and community-based health programmes that are accessible and culturally acceptable to many Nigerians.

"Integrating these practices with conventional care can improve access and adherence to treatment. Integrative medicine's emphasis on prevention aligns with the need for sustainable healthcare solutions", he added.

"The future, Integrative Medicine promises to transform the healthcare landscape. It encourages a shift from a disease-centered model to prioritising health promotion and disease prevention."

Speaking, the Chairman of the Association of Integrative Medicine Practitioners (AIMP) in Lagos, Dr. Ebu Iyotor Collins, underscored the importance of herbal medicine in the Nigerian healthcare sector.

He highlighted the economic benefits of the industry,including job creation and opportunities for trained practitioners.

Emphasising the place of herbal medicine in healthcare, he said: "we believe in our home made herbal products which has provided a lot of Job opportunities to our citizen and has created a lot of opportunities to the trained practitioners in herbal Medicine and has also impacted positively in our economic growth."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for reopening the Federal College of complementary and Alternative Medicine (FEDCAM) adding that the institute has created job opportunities for our citizens.

He called on Federal government and state governors to invest more in Herbal medicine productions because many of them have potential in addressing many chronic diseases.

"If Traditional, complementary and Alternative Medicine is given the attention it deserves, it will also impact greatly in the economy and provide job opportunities for our youth."

Employing the government to recognise the need for transformation of complementary and alternative medicine, the Chairman Academy Of Integrated medicine Nigeria Adjunct Lecturer Lagos State College of Health Technology, Professor Ndubuisi Nwakakwa said: there is a need for the government to recognize complementary and alternative medicine as an integral part of integrative medicine through conducive policies and declarations.

He stated that integrating complementary and alternative medicine into the mainstream of primary healthcare systems can bridge access gaps, therefore, making healthcare more inclusive, culturally sensitive and equitable. This in turn will foster sustainable development by empowering local communities and practitioners and promoting eco-friendly healing practices. It thus encourages and supports local herbal medicine industries, traditional healing centers and wellness tourism, also stimulating economic growth in rural and marginalized areas, and contributing to sustainable development and poverty reduction."